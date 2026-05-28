Treasury launches Trump Accounts app ahead of July 4 rollout

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has launched the Trump Accounts mobile app ahead of the program’s official July 4 rollout.

Families that already enrolled children through IRS Form 4547 will begin receiving phased activation emails starting this week.

The Treasury Department warned parents to watch for scams, saying legitimate activation emails will come only from a Treasury.gov address.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced the launch of the Trump Accounts mobile app, marking the next phase in a federal savings and investment initiative aimed at helping families build long-term financial security for children.

Treasury officials said the app, now available through major mobile app stores, will serve as the primary platform for families participating in the Trump Accounts program, which is scheduled for full rollout on July 4.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the initiative as a major expansion of financial access for American households.

“The Trump Accounts app delivers a simple, secure way for households to begin engaging with a program designed to build long-term financial strength from day one,” Bessent said in a statement.

Look for emails

Families that already signed up children for the program by submitting IRS Form 4547 will begin receiving activation emails in phases between now and July 4, according to the Treasury. Officials said the emails will contain instructions for completing account setup through the app or through the program website, TrumpAccounts.gov.

Under the program, eligible children will receive a $1,000 pilot-program contribution from the Treasury Department beginning July 4. The accounts will also be able to accept contributions from parents, relatives, employers and other approved contributors, subject to annual limits.

Treasury officials emphasized that the accounts are intended to provide tax-advantaged investment opportunities designed to support long-term savings and financial planning for children.

Watch out for scams

The department also issued warnings about potential fraud as the activation process begins. Treasury said legitimate communications regarding account activation will come only from the email address “no-reply@TrumpAccounts.Treasury.gov” and said it will not contact families by phone calls or text messages about activation.

Parents who have not yet enrolled children in the program can still open accounts at no cost by filing IRS Form 4547 before a child turns 18, Treasury said.