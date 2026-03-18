Inflation is surging at the wholesale level: Are consumer prices next?

Wholesale inflation accelerated in February, with the Producer Price Index (PPI) rising 0.7%, the fastest monthly gain in months.

Goods prices surged 1.1%, driven by sharp increases in food and energy, including a nearly 49% spike in vegetable prices.

Core producer prices (excluding food, energy, and trade services) climbed 0.5% for the 10th straight month, signaling persistent underlying inflation.

Economists keep an eye on wholesale prices, because they eventually affect the prices consumers pay. The trend is not good.

Wholesale prices picked up momentum in February, reflecting broad-based increases across goods and services, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.7% for the month on a seasonally-adjusted basis, following gains of 0.5% in January and 0.4% in December. On a year-over-year basis, producer prices increased 3.4%, matching the largest annual gain recorded since February 2025.

The February increase was driven by both goods and services, though goods prices showed the strongest acceleration. Prices for final demand goods climbed 1.1% — the largest jump since August 2023 — while services advanced 0.5%.

The biggest drivers

Food and energy played a major role in the goods increase. Food prices surged 2.4%, accounting for roughly 40% of the overall rise in goods. Energy prices also rose sharply, up 2.3%.

A standout contributor was a dramatic 48.9% spike in prices for fresh and dry vegetables, which alone accounted for more than one-fifth of the overall increase in goods. Other notable increases included diesel fuel, gasoline, jet fuel, chicken eggs, and tobacco products. In contrast, prices for jewelry fell 4.0%, while home heating oil and soft drinks also declined.

On the services side, the 0.5% increase marked the third consecutive monthly gain. Much of the rise came from services excluding trade, transportation, and warehousing, which climbed 0.6%.

Trade services and transportation and warehousing services also posted gains of 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Within services, a sharp 5.7% increase in traveler accommodation prices was a key driver, accounting for about one-fifth of the overall services advance. Prices also rose for food and alcohol wholesaling, financial services such as securities brokerage and investment advice, and inpatient care. However, some sectors saw declines, including a 4.5% drop in retail margins for apparel and accessories, as well as decreases in airline passenger services and gaming receipts.

Meanwhile, core producer prices — which exclude food, energy, and trade services — rose 0.5% in February. This marked the tenth consecutive monthly increase, pushing the 12-month gain to 3.5%.

The steady climb in core prices suggests that underlying inflation pressures remain persistent, even as some categories show volatility.