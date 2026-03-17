Tax scams surge during filing season as fraudsters refine tactics

IRS impersonation scams using phone calls, emails, or texts are among the most frequently reported tax-season fraud schemes.

Identity theft and refund fraud occur when criminals use stolen Social Security numbers to file fake returns and claim refunds.

Misleading tax advice and fraudulent tax services circulating on social media or through “ghost” preparers are increasingly targeting filers.

As millions of Americans prepare their tax returns, scammers are stepping up efforts to steal money and personal information. Consumer advocates and federal agencies warn that tax-related fraud is surging again this filing season, fueled in part by more sophisticated digital tools and artificial intelligence.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently released its annual “Dirty Dozen” list of tax scams, highlighting common schemes that threaten taxpayers, businesses, and tax professionals during the filing season. The list serves as a warning about tactics criminals use to exploit confusion around taxes and refunds.

One of the most widespread scams involves criminals posing as the IRS. Fraudsters send emails, text messages, or make phone calls claiming there is a problem with a taxpayer’s refund or that immediate payment is required. These messages often include links to fake websites designed to capture sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, bank details, or login credentials.

Scams are harder to spot

In many cases, the communications appear convincing because scammers use official-looking logos, language, and even spoofed caller IDs. Authorities emphasize that the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers through unsolicited texts, emails, or social media messages.

Another major concern is tax-related identity theft. Criminals may use stolen personal information to file fraudulent tax returns in someone else’s name and claim refunds before the legitimate filer submits their return. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration has previously flagged millions of suspicious returns tied to potential identity fraud.

Scammers are also expanding their reach through social media and questionable tax services. Some promote bogus credits or deductions that can lead to penalties for taxpayers who unknowingly submit inaccurate returns. Others operate as so-called “ghost preparers,” charging fees to file returns but refusing to sign them, leaving the taxpayer responsible for any errors.

25% of taxpayers have encountered a scam

Researchers say the scale of the problem remains significant. Surveys show nearly one in four adults report encountering a tax scam, with many victims targeted through links requesting personal information or payment for supposed tax debts.

Experts advise taxpayers to take simple precautions, including filing returns early, using trusted tax professionals, and avoiding unsolicited messages related to taxes. Consumers should also verify any communication by navigating directly to official government websites rather than clicking on links.

Law enforcement officials say awareness is the most effective defense. As tax season continues, they urge taxpayers to remain cautious — because scammers tend to become most active just as filing deadlines approach.