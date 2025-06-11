These suburbs are the most popular destinations in 2025

Summerville, N.C., Meridian, Idaho and St. Augustine, Fla are the three most popular suburbs to move to in 2025, a moveBuddha analysis finds.

Suburbs in mid-size metropolitan areas tended to be the most popular to move into.

A third of Americans want to move to a suburb in 2025, a survey finds, but average home prices in the 25 most popular suburbs were 32% higher than the national average.

Many Americans want to move to suburbia, but their move won't come cheap.

The most-popular suburb for movers was Summerville, N.C., with a move in-to-out ratio of 3.54, followed by Meridian, Idaho (2.50), St. Augustine, Fla. (2), Vancouver, Wash. (1.99) and Frisco, Texas (1.82) in the rest of the top five, according to an analysis by moving website moveBuddha of its search data between Jan. 2024 and Feb. 2025.

"Summerville is an alternative that doesn’t sacrifice historic homes or break the bank," Ryan Carrigan, founder of moveBuddha, told ConsumerAffairs.

The move in-to-out ratio represents searches in 50 of the most populous metropolitan areas for moves from cities in the encompassing metropolitan area.

But moving to a suburb is typically pricier than normal: Average home prices in the 25 most popular suburbs was 32% higher than the national average, moveBuddha said.

Only 11 of the most popular suburbs had below average home prices, with averages ranging from around $151,000 in Niagara Falls, N.Y to $3.4 million in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Just one suburb, St. Paul, Minn., made both lists for the most desirable and affordable suburbs, with an average home price of $279,409.

Below is a table on the most popular suburbs and their average home prices.