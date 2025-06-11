Fireworks prices surge ahead of Independence Day

U.S. fireworks prices are soaring ahead of Independence Day due to steep tariffs on Chinese imports, with nearly all consumer fireworks (99%) sourced from China.

The price hikes are affecting not only consumers but also towns and organizations planning fireworks shows.

The American Pyrotechnics Association and the National Fireworks Association are urging the federal government for tariff exemptions, warning that continued restrictions threaten small businesses, public celebrations, and the upcoming 2026 Semiquincentennial festivities.

With Independence Day on the horizon, many Americans may be planning on setting off fireworks to celebrate. Unless they purchased the fireworks weeks ago, they are likely looking at sharply higher prices.

In the U.S., fireworks sellers are grappling with significant cost increases due to steep U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. With approximately 99% of consumer fireworks in the U.S. sourced from China, the recent imposition of tariffs, peaking at 145% before a temporary reduction to 30%, has disrupted supply chains and escalated prices for both retailers and consumers.

The American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) warns that these tariffs could jeopardize over 17,000 Independence Day celebrations nationwide. APA Executive Director Julie Heckman said that the tariffs are more damaging than the COVID-19 pandemic, which previously devastated the industry in 2020. Small, family-run businesses, many of which barely survived the pandemic, are now struggling again.

Price hikes up to 150%

Retailers like American Fireworks Company in Hudson, Ohio, report anticipated price increases of up to 150% on their Chinese-sourced inventory. Owner John Sorgi notes that while the company has some stockpiled inventory, continued tariffs could force price hikes that may deter customers.

The financial strain extends to municipalities and organizations planning fireworks displays. Smaller towns, which typically allocate between $10,000 and $25,000 for July 4th events, may face scaled-back or canceled shows due to increased costs. Even large-scale events are not immune.

Disney, which spends about $50,000 per night on fireworks, could reportedly see substantial budget impacts.

In Missouri, Pyro City manager MaryAnn Crawford said that popular items like "The Patriot" could see prices double from $149.99 to nearly $300, making them unaffordable for many consumers.

“We just don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Crawford told KCUR Radio. “I do know that they did cancel some because of the tariffs.”

Calls for relief

Industry leaders have appealed to the Trump administration for tariff exemptions, emphasizing the lack of domestic alternatives for fireworks production. The APA and the National Fireworks Association have sent letters to the White House, stressing that the tariffs threaten businesses, livelihoods, and longstanding traditions.

If the tariffs are still in place a year from now, they may have even more impact. In 2026, the U.S. celebrates its Semiquincentennial, an event that should results in many colorful displays in the night sky.