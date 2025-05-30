High-paying remote jobs are out there

FlexJobs released a list of the top 10 highest paying fully remote jobs that are out there right now for job seekers.

According to career expert Keith Spencer, fully remote work is still out there, though the job market continues to evolve.

Making your application personalized to the role and company, as well as networking, are key tools to standing out in the application process.

Is remote work over?

According to a new report from FlexJobs, the answer is no. The company, which is dedicated to helping job seekers land remote work, has shared its list of the top 10 highest-paying remote jobs.

Additionally, Keith Spencer, a career expert at FlexJobs, shared insights on the state of the remote job market for ConsumerAffairs readers.

What are the highest paying remote jobs?

FlexJobs compiled the list of the top 10 highest paying remote jobs by analyzing its database and identifying the fully remote roles companies have been hiring for most between January 1 and May 27, 2025. On average, these roles pay $100K or more, according to Payscale or Salary.com.

Here’s the list:

Software Engineer ($138,000) Senior Product Manager ($134,000) Data Engineer ($132,000) Senior Business Analyst ($128,000) Senior Project Manager ($116,000) Nurse Practitioner ($116,000) Account Executive ($115,000) Territory Manager ($108,000) Senior Customer Success Manager ($104,000) Product Marketing Manager ($102,000)

Is there hope for fully remote work?

According to Spencer, there is. He explained that the remote job market continues to evolve, shaped by shifting employer policies, worker preferences, and broader economic trends.

“It’s important to recognize that growing demand has also led to increased competition,” Spencer said. “To improve their chances, candidates may want to focus on industries and companies with above-average remote job availability. Fields like Computer & IT, Business Development, Medical & Health, and Customer Service consistently rank among the top for fully remote opportunities.”

When should you apply?

Spencer’s best advice is to be consistent with your job search – especially if you’re looking for fully remote work.

“There isn’t a single ‘best’ time of year to apply for remote jobs, because remote hiring happens year-round,” he said. “While hiring activity can fluctuate, it often depends more on the industry than the calendar.

“For example, tech companies may ramp up hiring in Q1, while education or nonprofit roles may peak in the summer or early fall. The key is to stay active and consistent in your search, regardless of the season.”

Stand out from the pack

With fierce competition, it’s important to stand out in the application process. Spencer says job seekers need to do their homework and know their audience when sending out applications.

“Carefully read job descriptions to understand the employer’s top needs and priorities, then tailor your resume and cover letter to reflect what will be most impactful to them,” Spencer said.

“Focus on highlighting your most relevant experience and accomplishments, and use language that mirrors the posting. Don’t underestimate the power of networking, either. Connecting with others in your field, whether through social platforms, professional groups, or virtual events, can lead to valuable insights and opportunities you might not have uncovered otherwise.”