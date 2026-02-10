Love and lower premiums? How marriage can affect your insurance rates

On average, married drivers pay less than single drivers because insurers often view them as lower risk, though rules and savings vary by state.

State regulations, driving history, credit (where allowed), and claims history all influence whether marriage actually reduces your premium.

Improving credit, bundling policies, shopping around, and taking advantage of discounts can often lead to bigger savings than marital status alone.

You’ve heard all about wedding gifts and tax perks, but here’s one benefit of marriage that might surprise you: it can actually influence what you pay for insurance.

That’s not just anecdotal — industry data shows that married people often pay less for car insurance than those who are single.

Of course, marriage isn’t a magic discount card. Factors like credit scores, driving records, whether you bundle policies, and even where you live all play into your premium.

To learn more about how marital status influences your insurance rates, what insurers look for, and how you can make informed choices whether you’re single, married, or somewhere in between, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Susan Meyer, an insurance analyst from TheZebra.com.

How marriage affects your insurance premium

Many factors can influence how much you pay for car insurance, and your marital status can be one of them. According to Meyer, there’s a sense of stability – financially and otherwise – that comes with being married that insurers sometimes take into account.

“While your relationship status is seemingly unrelated to how risky a driver you are, married people do often pay less for auto insurance than single, divorced, or widowed people,” she said. “That’s because data has shown that married drivers tend to file fewer claims than single ones. Because of this, many states allow insurance companies to use marital status as a rating factor when pricing insurance.”

However, not all states allow this. Meyer noted that insurance companies in Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan aren’t allowed to charge customers different rates based on their relationship status.

What are the savings?

How much can you actually expect to save on your premium if you’re married?

“Married people pay on average nearly 9% less per year than single people,” Meyer said. “Divorced people pay approximately the same as single people, and widowed ones pay only 3% more than married people.”

Meyer explained that these numbers are U.S. averages and insurance is a state-regulated industry. This means that different states will have different numbers.

“The state where we see the largest difference is in Missouri, where there is a 15% difference on average between what married people pay for car insurance and what single people pay,” she said. “By contrast, in other states, the difference is much smaller. In Montana, the difference between married and single drivers is only 2%.”

Is combining policies always the best choice?

Whether you’re planning your wedding or planning for retirement with your spouse, combining auto insurance policies isn’t always the best choice to save money.

“Combining policies isn’t always cheaper if one spouse has a higher rate (such as due to a history of accidents, violations or claims) or has different coverage needs,” Meyer said. “Some couples maintain separate policies initially after marriage, particularly if they are keeping separate residences temporarily or have complex asset situations.”

How can single drivers save on insurance?

No matter what stage of life you’re in, there are other ways to save on your car insurance plan. Meyer shared some tips that could potentially save you more than tying the knot:

Improving your credit score: In states where credit is allowed as a rating factor, drivers can lower their insurance rate an average of 54% by improving their credit score by just one tier.

Bundling home and auto policies: If you combine your policies with the same company, homeowners can save an average of 10% and renters an average of 5%.

Discounts: There are a number of different discounts offered by different companies ranging from green vehicle or good student discounts to those based on driver behavior. The average good driver discount saves drivers with clean records between 10 - 26%

Be aware of your options

Meyer shared some final pieces of advice to help consumers ensure they’re always getting the lowest possible insurance rates.

“While getting married might save you on insurance (especially if your love is a better driver than you), the best way to save money is to be aware of your options,” she said. “Make it a habit to consistently compare rates, so you’re always aware of your options.

“It’s especially important to review your policies and compare rates when you make a big life change, like getting married or cohabitating with your partner.”