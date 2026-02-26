No experience? No problem: 25 remote jobs you can start now

Remote work opportunities that don’t require prior experience do exist and span a wide range of roles.

Employers are hiring now for entry-level positions you can do from anywhere with a laptop and internet.

Your existing skills — even non-traditional ones — can help you stand out, even if you haven’t held a formal job before.

Finding a remote job can feel overwhelming when you’re just starting out or switching careers, especially if you don’t have a traditional resume stocked with experience.

But here’s the good news: you don’t have to wait years to start working from home.

There are legitimate opportunities that don’t require prior professional experience — and companies are actively hiring right now. These aren’t “make money fast” schemes or vague side hustles; they’re real remote positions that often offer competitive pay and chances to grow into a long-term career.

Career experts at FlexJobs put together a list of the top 25 remote jobs – including companies that are hiring right now – that require no prior experience. ConsumerAffairs also spoke with Toni Frana, a career expert at FlexJobs to learn more about the opportunities that currently exist.

“Landing a job requiring little to no prior experience offers people many positive opportunities,” Frana said.

“First, jobs that don’t require experience give new professionals the ability to launch their career. These roles also give anyone the opportunity to try something new, or something they have been passionate about and had previously considered making a move, but were unsure how to do so without having a lot of experience.”

Creating the list

To create this roundup of remote opportunities, FlexJobs pulled from the latest career research and its own database of active remote roles that list “no experience required” or are considered entry level. The final list included a diverse mix of jobs that:

Are fully remote and available now

Don’t insist on prior industry experience, and

Match real job listings with data on average pay ranges.

Top 25 remote jobs no experience needed

Here’s how the list panned out:

Administrative Support – ~$46,994 Appointment Setter – ~$40,775 Billing Support – ~$53,847 Bookkeeping Assistant – ~$50,290 Call Center Representative – ~$42,860 Chat Support Specialist – ~$43,579 Collections Representative – ~$53,052 Community Engagement Coordinator – ~$51,091 Customer Service Representative – ~$45,864 Data Entry Specialist – ~$41,156 Gaming Support Roles – ~$52,226 Graphic Design Assistant – ~$53,910 Insurance Claims Support – ~$62,812 IT Help Desk Support – ~$58,478 Marketing Assistant – ~$52,584 Onboarding Coordinator – ~$53,675 Proofreader – ~$51,295 QA Tester – ~$68,400 Research Assistant – ~$63,686 Remote Sales Representative – ~$52,371 Social Media Associate – ~$54,642 Transcriptionist – ~$48,711 Translator – ~$54,612 Virtual Assistant – ~$50,502 Writer/Content Creator – ~$63,753

Making the most of these opportunities

Frana explained that if a role doesn’t require experience to get started, it doesn’t mean the experience you gain while in the role won’t set you up for success and career growth.

“For example, when in a support role like customer service, data entry, or IT support, it’s absolutely possible to grow into a larger role,” she said. “Getting promoted, or becoming a supervisor from a support role, happens a lot as many companies are interested in retaining and developing the best employees. In fact, many times, companies prefer to give opportunities to current employees.”