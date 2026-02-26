No experience? No problem: 25 remote jobs you can start now

Remote work opportunities that don’t require prior experience do exist and span a wide range of roles.
Employers are hiring now for entry-level positions you can do from anywhere with a laptop and internet.
Your existing skills — even non-traditional ones — can help you stand out, even if you haven’t held a formal job before.
Finding a remote job can feel overwhelming when you’re just starting out or switching careers, especially if you don’t have a traditional resume stocked with experience.
But here’s the good news: you don’t have to wait years to start working from home.
There are legitimate opportunities that don’t require prior professional experience — and companies are actively hiring right now. These aren’t “make money fast” schemes or vague side hustles; they’re real remote positions that often offer competitive pay and chances to grow into a long-term career.
Career experts at FlexJobs put together a list of the top 25 remote jobs – including companies that are hiring right now – that require no prior experience. ConsumerAffairs also spoke with Toni Frana, a career expert at FlexJobs to learn more about the opportunities that currently exist.
“Landing a job requiring little to no prior experience offers people many positive opportunities,” Frana said.
“First, jobs that don’t require experience give new professionals the ability to launch their career. These roles also give anyone the opportunity to try something new, or something they have been passionate about and had previously considered making a move, but were unsure how to do so without having a lot of experience.”
Creating the list
To create this roundup of remote opportunities, FlexJobs pulled from the latest career research and its own database of active remote roles that list “no experience required” or are considered entry level. The final list included a diverse mix of jobs that:
Are fully remote and available now
Don’t insist on prior industry experience, and
Match real job listings with data on average pay ranges.
Top 25 remote jobs no experience needed
Here’s how the list panned out:
Administrative Support – ~$46,994
Appointment Setter – ~$40,775
Billing Support – ~$53,847
Bookkeeping Assistant – ~$50,290
Call Center Representative – ~$42,860
Chat Support Specialist – ~$43,579
Collections Representative – ~$53,052
Community Engagement Coordinator – ~$51,091
Customer Service Representative – ~$45,864
Data Entry Specialist – ~$41,156
Gaming Support Roles – ~$52,226
Graphic Design Assistant – ~$53,910
Insurance Claims Support – ~$62,812
IT Help Desk Support – ~$58,478
Marketing Assistant – ~$52,584
Onboarding Coordinator – ~$53,675
Proofreader – ~$51,295
QA Tester – ~$68,400
Research Assistant – ~$63,686
Remote Sales Representative – ~$52,371
Social Media Associate – ~$54,642
Transcriptionist – ~$48,711
Translator – ~$54,612
Virtual Assistant – ~$50,502
Writer/Content Creator – ~$63,753
Making the most of these opportunities
Frana explained that if a role doesn’t require experience to get started, it doesn’t mean the experience you gain while in the role won’t set you up for success and career growth.
“For example, when in a support role like customer service, data entry, or IT support, it’s absolutely possible to grow into a larger role,” she said. “Getting promoted, or becoming a supervisor from a support role, happens a lot as many companies are interested in retaining and developing the best employees. In fact, many times, companies prefer to give opportunities to current employees.”