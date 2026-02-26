For Businesses
Write a Review
  2. News
  3. Employment and Workplace Trends

No experience? No problem: 25 remote jobs you can start now

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Explore remote job opportunities requiring no prior experience, with competitive pay and career growth potential.

Real work-from-home jobs — no degree or years on your resume required — and where to find them

Add ConsumerAffairs on Google

  • Remote work opportunities that don’t require prior experience do exist and span a wide range of roles. 

  • Employers are hiring now for entry-level positions you can do from anywhere with a laptop and internet. 

  • Your existing skills — even non-traditional ones — can help you stand out, even if you haven’t held a formal job before. 

Finding a remote job can feel overwhelming when you’re just starting out or switching careers, especially if you don’t have a traditional resume stocked with experience. 

But here’s the good news: you don’t have to wait years to start working from home. 

There are legitimate opportunities that don’t require prior professional experience — and companies are actively hiring right now. These aren’t “make money fast” schemes or vague side hustles; they’re real remote positions that often offer competitive pay and chances to grow into a long-term career. 

Career experts at FlexJobs put together a list of the top 25 remote jobs – including companies that are hiring right now – that require no prior experience. ConsumerAffairs also spoke with Toni Frana, a career expert at FlexJobs to learn more about the opportunities that currently exist. 

“Landing a job requiring little to no prior experience offers people many positive opportunities,” Frana said. 

“First, jobs that don’t require experience give new professionals the ability to launch their career. These roles also give anyone the opportunity to try something new, or something they have been passionate about and had previously considered making a move, but were unsure how to do so without having a lot of experience.” 

Creating the list

To create this roundup of remote opportunities, FlexJobs pulled from the latest career research and its own database of active remote roles that list “no experience required” or are considered entry level. The final list included a diverse mix of jobs that:

  • Are fully remote and available now

  • Don’t insist on prior industry experience, and

  • Match real job listings with data on average pay ranges. 

Top 25 remote jobs no experience needed 

Here’s how the list panned out:

  1. Administrative Support – ~$46,994 

  2. Appointment Setter – ~$40,775

  3. Billing Support – ~$53,847 

  4. Bookkeeping Assistant – ~$50,290 

  5. Call Center Representative – ~$42,860 

  6. Chat Support Specialist – ~$43,579 

  7. Collections Representative – ~$53,052 

  8. Community Engagement Coordinator – ~$51,091 

  9. Customer Service Representative – ~$45,864 

  10. Data Entry Specialist – ~$41,156 

  11. Gaming Support Roles – ~$52,226

  12. Graphic Design Assistant – ~$53,910

  13. Insurance Claims Support – ~$62,812 

  14. IT Help Desk Support – ~$58,478 

  15. Marketing Assistant – ~$52,584

  16. Onboarding Coordinator – ~$53,675 

  17. Proofreader – ~$51,295 

  18. QA Tester – ~$68,400 

  19. Research Assistant – ~$63,686 

  20. Remote Sales Representative – ~$52,371 

  21. Social Media Associate – ~$54,642 

  22. Transcriptionist – ~$48,711 

  23. Translator – ~$54,612 

  24. Virtual Assistant – ~$50,502 

  25. Writer/Content Creator – ~$63,753 

Making the most of these opportunities

Frana explained that if a role doesn’t require experience to get started, it doesn’t mean the experience you gain while in the role won’t set you up for success and career growth. 

“For example, when in a support role like customer service, data entry, or IT support, it’s absolutely possible to grow into a larger role,” she said. “Getting promoted, or becoming a supervisor from a support role, happens a lot as many companies are interested in retaining and developing the best employees. In fact, many times, companies prefer to give opportunities to current employees.”

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes