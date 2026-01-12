Gold prices surge to yet another record high

Gold surged to a new all-time high, breaking its previous record as investors poured money into the traditional safe haven.

Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension, and expectations of lower interest rates combined to fuel the rally.

Central bank buying and a weaker U.S. dollar added further momentum to gold’s climb.

Gold prices are starting the week by hitting a new record high, underscoring the metal’s enduring role as a refuge during periods of uncertainty and financial stress. The latest source of stress is news that the U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal probe of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In a statement, Powell said the investigation is an attempt to influence Fed policy.

“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President,” Powell said.

News of the investigation sent the price of gold to more than $4,600 an ounce, adding to 2025’s significant gains.

Other factors

Another driver behind gold’s surge is growing uncertainty about the global economy. Slower growth in major economies, persistent inflation concerns, and signs of strain in commercial real estate and sovereign debt markets have made investors more cautious. In times like these, gold often benefits as a store of value that is not tied to the performance of any single government or financial system.

Expectations around interest rates have also played a crucial role. Markets increasingly believe that major central banks, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing the end of their tightening cycles and may begin cutting rates later this year. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not pay interest, making it more attractive relative to bonds and cash.

Geopolitical tensions have added another layer of support. Ongoing conflicts, trade disputes, and political instability in several regions have heightened demand for assets perceived as safe during crises. Gold has historically benefited from such periods of uncertainty, and the current environment is no exception.

Supply and demand

Central bank activity has further reinforced the rally. Many countries, especially emerging markets, have been increasing their gold reserves as a way to diversify away from the U.S. dollar and reduce exposure to geopolitical risks. This sustained institutional demand has tightened supply and helped push prices higher.

Finally, currency movements have worked in gold’s favor. A softer U.S. dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers using other currencies, boosting global demand. Combined with steady investment inflows through exchange-traded funds and physical purchases, these factors have propelled gold to uncharted territory.

Whether gold can maintain these record levels may depend on how economic data, interest rate policy, and global events unfold. For now, its rise reflects a world grappling with uncertainty—and investors’ continued faith in gold as a timeless financial shelter.