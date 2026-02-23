United Airlines boosts its MileagePlus Card perks

United Airlines is giving travelers three new reasons to hold and use a United MileagePlus credit or debit card: the ability to earn up to twice as many miles as non-cardholders, at least 10% off United award tickets, and access to special inventory of its lowest-priced award seats.

Starting April 2, primary cardholders can earn significantly more miles per dollar on United flights and receive automatic discounts on award redemptions.

Cardholders will also gain expanded access to Saver Award seats in United Polaris business class, with some seats priced as low as 68,000 miles.

United Airlines is enhancing its MileagePlus loyalty program with a number of new perks designed to reward customers who carry and use a United-branded credit or debit card.

Beginning with tickets purchased on or after April 2, primary United MileagePlus cardholders will earn more miles per dollar on United-operated flights than non-cardholders — in some cases up to twice as many miles. Cardholders will also receive automatic discounts on award tickets and gain expanded access to Saver Award inventory, including in the airline’s premium United Polaris business class cabin.

Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer, said the changes are aimed at strengthening the value of the airline’s loyalty ecosystem.

“The most rewarding way to fly United is as a MileagePlus member, and the best way to get the most value from the MileagePlus program is to have one of our credit or debit cards,” Nocella said.

“MileagePlus members can now earn more miles faster with a United card — and every one of those miles will go further with our always-on award ticket discounts and expanded access to Saver Award fares.”

Earning more miles

Under the revised earning structure, MileagePlus primary cardholders will receive boosted mileage accrual on standard United tickets, with additional miles awarded when paying with an eligible United card.

For example, a MileagePlus 1K member using a United Club card can earn up to 17 total miles per dollar spent on eligible United flights — among the highest earn rates in airline or travel rewards programs, according to the airline.

Other examples illustrate the shift:

A MileagePlus Gold member using a United Quest card will earn 13 miles per dollar — more than double what a Gold member without a card would earn.

A general MileagePlus member using a United Explorer card will earn nine miles per dollar, triple the rate of a non-cardholder.

A general member paying with a United Club card will earn 11 miles per dollar, nearly four times the non-cardholder rate.

Other changes

United also tightened earning rules for members without a co-branded card. General members must now hold a United card to earn miles on Basic Economy tickets, and non-cardholders will earn fewer miles overall compared to cardholders at the same status level.

Customers can review the updated accrual rates and calculate potential earnings using the airline’s online mileage calculator.

In addition to enhanced earning potential, United cardholders will receive automatic discounts on every United award flight they book.

Primary cardholders will save at least 10% on award tickets, while Premier members with a United card will save at least 15%. The discounted pricing is displayed during booking on United’s website and mobile app.