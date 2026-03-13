Gallup finds many Americans are making financial trade-offs to pay for health care

About one-third of Americans say they’ve cut back on everyday expenses to afford health care.

The findings come from large national surveys conducted by Gallup and West Health in 2025.

Health care costs are also delaying major life decisions like retirement, job changes, and buying a home.

Health care costs are influencing how many Americans manage their money — and in some cases, the choices they make about their future.

According to new research from the West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America, roughly one-third of U.S. adults say they have had to make at least one financial trade-off in their daily lives to afford health care. That represents more than 82 million people nationwide.

The study

The findings come from two surveys conducted by Gallup in partnership with West Health.

The first survey took place between June and August 2025 and included nearly 20,000 adults from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Participants were recruited using address-based sampling and Gallup’s probability-based national panel. The surveys were conducted online and weighted to reflect the demographics of the U.S. adult population.

A second study focused on how health care costs affect life decisions. That survey was conducted from October to December 2025 and included 5,660 adults who are members of the Gallup Panel. Some respondents completed the survey online, while others returned printed questionnaires by mail.

Together, the two surveys provide a detailed look at how Americans experience the financial side of health care.

What the results show

The research highlights how widespread the financial impact of health care has become.

Overall, over 33% said they have made one or more than one trade-off in the last 12 months to pay for health care expenses.

The sacrifices people reported making vary widely. Some respondents said they cut back on everyday expenses like utilities (9%) or driving less to save on gas (11%). Others said they stretched their prescription medications (15%) or borrowed money to help pay medical bills (15%).

While financial pressure is most common among people without health insurance, the data suggests the issue is not limited to that group.

For those without insurance, 62% report making at least one sacrifice to cover medical costs. Even among people with insurance, close to three in ten say they’ve made similar adjustments. Even many insured and middle-income households report making sacrifices to keep up with medical costs.

Health care expenses are also influencing long-term planning. About 9% of adults say they postponed retirement due to health care costs, while 18% delayed changing jobs, and 14% postponed buying a home. Smaller shares say they put off starting or expanding a family.

Takeaways for consumers