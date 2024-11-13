Write a review
  2. News
  3. Finance News

Consumer Goods Prices and Inflation

Finance News

The cost of housing continues to drive inflation

The October Consumer Price Index rose 0.2%

Featured Finance News photo

If not for the high cost of rent and home expenses, inflation might be a lot less. The Labor Department reports the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in October, the same increase over the last three months. Over the last 12 months, the CPI is up 2.6%.

Looking at a breakdown of the data, the cost of shelter – rent and owners’ equivalent of rent – rose another 0.4% and accounted for over half of October’s increase, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Food price...

Read article
Featured Finance News photo

Latest Articles

  1. People can switch banks easier under new government rule
  2. Problem gambling grows along with revenue, a Massachusetts study finds
  3. Student loan borrowers got tricked by Ejudicate. Now it's banned from arbitration
  4. Supply chain experts expect ports to return to normal soon
  5. Consumers should prepare for shortages and higher prices, experts say

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Consumer Goods Prices and Inflation delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.