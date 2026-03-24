The best time to sell your home is just weeks away

The week of April 12–18, 2026, is projected to be the best time to list a home, offering a balance of higher prices, strong demand and faster sales.

Homes listed during this period historically receive 16.7% more views and sell about nine days faster than average.

Sellers could see median listing prices roughly $5,300 above the annual average and about $26,000 higher than at the start of the year.

If you’re planning to sell your home, you should be getting ready. “Prime time” is rapidly approaching.

A narrow window in mid-April could offer home sellers the strongest opportunity in 2026, as improving affordability and seasonal demand converge, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

The analysis identifies the week of April 12–18 as the year’s optimal time to list a home, describing it as a “Goldilocks” period when pricing power, buyer activity and market speed align in sellers’ favor.

After a sluggish 2025 that saw home sales hover near three-decade lows, market conditions are beginning to shift. Mortgage rates, which stabilized in the low 6% range late last year and dipped into the 5% range in early 2026, are expected to draw sidelined buyers back into the market. That renewed demand is forecast to peak in mid-April, coinciding with the traditional spring homebuying season.

“After years of being squeezed by limited inventory and high rates, the 2026 housing market is starting to feel more approachable,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “Lower rates and tempered price growth should give buyers some breathing room, while sellers can benefit from a seasonal pricing advantage.”

Why mid-April stands out

Based on seasonal trends from 2018 through 2025, homes listed during this week tend to outperform the rest of the year across several key metrics:

Higher prices: Listings typically command about 1.3% more than the average week, translating to roughly $5,300 above the annual median in 2026.

Faster sales: Homes sell about 17% quicker, or roughly nine days faster than the yearly norm.

Stronger demand: Listings attract significantly more attention, with views per property rising by about 16.7%.

Fewer price cuts: Nearly 19% fewer homes see price reductions, indicating firmer pricing conditions.

Sellers also benefit from timing. While inventory has improved, it remains about 16.8% below pre-pandemic norms. Listing in mid-April allows homeowners to tap into rising demand before a surge of competing listings later in the spring.

A market still in transition

Despite the favorable timing, the housing market remains in a delicate rebalancing phase.

One key shift is the gradual easing of the so-called “lock-in” effect, where homeowners were reluctant to sell and give up ultra-low mortgage rates secured during the pandemic. As more mortgages now carry rates above 6%, more homeowners are re-entering the market, increasing supply.

At the same time, affordability remains a concern. While lower rates have improved purchasing power, economists warn that volatility could persist.

“The path lower for mortgage rates remains bumpy,” the report notes, urging both buyers and sellers to “rate-proof” their budgets against potential economic swings.

Competition heats up later in the year

Timing may be especially critical given how quickly competition intensifies. By late June, home prices typically approach their annual peak, but that coincides with a sharp increase in new listings—up more than 38% in 2025.

Listing earlier in April allows sellers to stand out before the market becomes crowded.

“The housing market remains undersupplied, especially in the Northeast and Midwest,” said Hannah Jones, a senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com. “But in the South and West, where inventory is rebounding, timing becomes even more important to attract buyers before competition ramps up.”

Local markets vary

While mid-April is the national sweet spot, the best listing window can vary by region.

Early-season markets: Tech-driven coastal metros like San Jose, Boston and Seattle tend to peak earlier, often in March.

Midwestern and Northeastern cities: More affordable markets such as Milwaukee and Hartford align closely with the mid-April timeline.

Southern and Western metros: Areas like Austin and Phoenix, where inventory has rebounded more significantly, may benefit most from the early spring window before listings surge.

In Richmond, Virginia, for example, the report also points to the week of April 12, 2026, as the optimal time to list, with expected listing prices about 7.4% higher than at the start of the year—roughly a $31,000 increase.

Even with favorable timing, sellers may need more preparation than in recent years. While more than half of sellers historically spend a month or less getting their homes ready, analysts suggest starting earlier in 2026 as buyers gain negotiating power.