What’s the real cost of showing up to work?

In-person and hybrid workers spend an average of $55 a day — triple what remote employees spend — on commuting, meals, and parking.

Most workers (92%) say they’d return to the office more often if employers offered incentives like free food or covered commuting costs.

Flexibility remains a top priority, with many employees willing to trade part of their salary for more control over when and where they work.



Between gas, coffee, and parking, going into the office can add up fast — and new research shows just how much it’s costing workers.

According to Owl Labs’ State of Hybrid Work report, in-person and hybrid employees spend an average of $55 a day just to show up — compared to only $18 a day for those working from home.

Those with pets spend even more, shelling out an additional $10 daily for things like pet care or dog walking.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Owl Labs CEO Frank Weishaupt to dive deep into the survey findings, including the financial trade-offs of hybrid and in-person work.

The biggest costs

The report highlighted some of the biggest factors that contribute to in-person and hybrid workers’ daily spending:

“In-person and hybrid workers spend an average of $55 a day, the biggest expense being $18 on average for lunch,” Weishaupt said. “Additionally, workers average $15 on commuting, $13 a day on breakfast and coffee, and $9 on parking when in the office. Those with pets also spend an additional $10 on average when working in person.”

Can in-person workers save?

Despite these costs, Weishaupt shared that there are several practical ways for in-person and hybrid workers to reduce their daily expenses.

“Simple changes include bringing your lunch from home instead of buying it, and making coffee at the office or at home rather than purchasing it on the way,” he said.

“While these small changes can help reduce spending, our data shows that employees prefer more flexibility and financial relief. Ninety-two percent of workers admit that they could be convinced to come to the office with additional incentives, most of which have to do with the costs of commuting to the office.”

Managing daily expenses

Additionally, knowing how to manage your daily expenses – while personal for each worker – can be pivotal if your company has a strict in-office working policy.

“It's helpful to track your spending to identify where you can make the biggest savings over time,” Weishaupt advised. “If workers are spending $55 per day, that turns into $1,100 on average per month for full-time office workers.

“Don't feel pressured to eat out or grab coffee with colleagues every day if it's straining your budget,” he added. “Finding coworkers who are also looking to cut back on their office spending can be helpful, as you can hold each other accountable with plans to eat packed lunches or get coffee at the office together.”

What role do employers play?

According to the survey findings, workers that come into the office daily or even part-time believe that their employers can help ease the financial burden and stress associated with commuting.

“Our data shows that some of the most valuable incentives include companies covering commuting/parking costs (33%) and providing free/subsidized food and beverages (32%),” Weishaupt said.

“Additionally, employers should carefully consider their RTO policies and what flexibility they can provide their workers to help cut back on the cost of going into the office. Forty-seven percent of workers said flexibility is a top workplace concern, and 64% would trade part of their salary for flexible working hours.”

Flexibility has the most value

The survey found that 24% of employees are looking for new jobs to get more flexibility in where they work.

With that in mind, Weishaupt encourages employers to consider the rising costs of going into the office before asking workers to come into the office more frequently.

“Employers should anticipate their employees advocating for flexible work arrangements and should be open to providing support. If there’s one thing our data has shown us, it’s that flexibility has real value.”