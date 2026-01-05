How 2026 redefines the US tax landscape

Federal tax code overhaul under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act delivers sweeping changes for individuals and businesses, including expanded deductions and extended lower rates.

Inflation adjustments shift tax brackets and deductions upward, helping taxpayers keep more of their income while many existing credits are recalibrated.

Targeted deductions and credits reshape planning, including limits on charitable gifts, expanded SALT deductions, and new age-based relief.



Taxpayers are no doubt working to get ready to file their 2025 tax returns, but it’s not too early to review some of the tax changes taking place in the 2026 tax year. With the turn of the calendar and a landmark tax overhaul now in effect, millions of Americans are poised for one of the most consequential shifts in federal taxation in years.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law in 2025, combined with routine IRS inflation adjustments, has reshaped the federal tax code for tax year 2026 — the year taxpayers will file returns in 2027.

For most taxpayers, the first noticeable changes will be the higher standard deduction and adjusted tax brackets. The IRS has raised income thresholds across all filing statuses to account for inflation, meaning more income is shielded from higher marginal tax rates.

For example:

Standard deductions have increased — offering broader tax relief to families and individuals compared with prior years.

Seven tax rates remain for 2026, from 10% to 37%, but the income ranges attached to them have shifted upward.

New and expanded breaks

The OBBBA doesn’t stop at inflation tweaks—it restructures many substantive elements of federal taxes:

Expanded SALT deduction: Taxpayers in high-tax states now have a much larger cap on state and local taxes that can be deducted, boosting breaks for homeowners and high earners.

Targeted personal deductions: New limits and credits aim to benefit workers, seniors, and families — including a deduction for older Americans and breaks tied to specific income sources like tips and overtime.

Charitable giving recalibrated: For the first time in years, standard deduction filers can claim small charitable gifts, but itemizers face a new floor and cap on larger donations.

Together, these structural changes represent some of the most wide-ranging tax reforms since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 — a change that will require many taxpayers to reassess year-end planning and withholding strategies.

New rules for business owners

It’s not just individuals who are affected. Small businesses and corporations will navigate a mix of permanent and temporary incentives:

Extended business provisions: Certain write-offs for capital purchases and research expenditures remain, and some interest expense deductions have broader eligibility.

Pass-through deductions: Owners of pass-through entities, such as partnerships and S-corporations, will continue to benefit from longstanding preferences aimed at reducing their tax burden.

These provisions are designed to promote growth and investment, though analysts caution that effective planning will be more complex amid overlapping rule changes.

Planning ahead

Tax professionals emphasize that 2026 won’t look like any typical tax year. Beyond inflation indexing and new deductions, taxpayers will encounter targeted policy effects, such as:

Sunsetting clean energy credits and EV incentives, adjusting opportunities for taxpayers claiming energy-related benefits.

Retirement account and AMT adjustments, recalibrated for inflation and updated statutory limits.

As taxpayers prepare for filing season in early 2027, experts recommend checking withholding allowances, planning charitable gifts strategically, and consulting professionals to take full advantage of the new rules.

Tax software and preparers have already updated forms to reflect these changes — but understanding the why and how behind the updates could make a real difference to refunds and tax bills alike.