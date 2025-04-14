The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index dipped in March

Key takeaways

Index decline despite key price increases: The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index dropped nearly 2% in March 2025 compared to March 2024, and slightly from February 2025, even though prices of eggs, coffee, and bacon rose.

Mixed price trends across products: Organic eggs saw a significant year-over-year increase of 31.5%, coffee rose both month-over-month and year-over-year, and bacon prices climbed steadily. However, eight out of the 25 tracked grocery items decreased in price from February to March.

Overall basket cost lower than previous year: The total cost of the grocery basket was $154.26 in March 2025, down from $157.20 in March 2024, indicating a slight easing in overall grocery inflation.

In spite of higher prices of eggs, coffee and bacon, the March ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index declined slightly from February and was significantly lower than March 2024.

The index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, totaled $154.26, down from $154.70. Items in the shopping cart cost $157.20 in March 2024, nearly 2% more.

The cost of a dozen organic eggs led the increase, rising from $5.46 in March 2024 to $7.18 last month, an increase of 31.5%. But egg prices in March were slightly lower than in February.

The price of coffee rose month-over-month and year-over-year. A 12 oz. bag of whole bean coffee cost $12.61, 40 cents more than the month before and 64 cents more than in March 2024.

A 16 oz. package of bacon cost $8.08 in March, up from $7.91 in February and $7.61 a year ago.

Eight items in the shopping cart cost less in March than they did in February. Four items remained the same month-over-month.

March Shopping Cart Index

Product January 2024 January 2025 February 2024 February 2025 March 2024 March 2025 Penne Pasta 16 oz $2.04 $1.90 $2.21 $1.89 1.92 1.96 Select-a-size Paper towels $21.99 $23.99 $21.99 $22.49 20.99 20.99 Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz $2.19 $2.19 $2.30 $2.16 2.28 2.22 Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz $1.80 $1.56 $1.56 $1.43 1.43 1.43 Cola Bottle 2 liters $2.84 $2.93 $2.90 $3.05 2.9 3.12 Whole Milk Half Gallon $2.16 $2.54 $2.22 $2.53 2.53 2.64 Whole Bean Coffee 12oz $12.93 $12.20 $12.55 $12.21 11.97 12.61 Organic eggs 1 dozen $5.27 $6.90 $5.46 $7.30 5.46 7.18 Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz $3.11 $3.27 $3.18 $3.27 3.27 3.24 Frosted donuts 8 count $6.49 $4.93 $5.32 $4.77 5.3 5.25 Tomato ketchup 20 oz $3.88 $4.25 $4.02 $4.37 3.78 3.84 Mayonnaise 30 oz $6.38 $6.38 $6.78 $6.39 6.33 6.3 Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size $6.36 $5.63 $7.17 $5.40 5.59 5.56 American Cheese singles 24 ct $5.82 $5.30 $6.01 $5.28 5.49 5.39 Salted Butter 1 lb $6.19 $6.17 $5.92 $6.23 5.73 6.01 Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag $3.61 $3.81 $3.51 $3.86 3.92 4.05 Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz $3.79 $3.69 $3.79 $3.69 3.79 3.69 Cookies 14.3oz $7.64 $3.78 $7.63 $3.78 9.82 4.25 Bacon 16 oz $7.69 $7.43 $8.53 $7.91 7.61 8.08 Liquid dish detergent 46 oz $5.57 $5.58 $5.57 $5.58 5.57 5.58 Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct $7.65 $7.11 $7.67 $7.14 7.65 7.3 1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct $13.94 $12.79 $14.07 $12.67 12.29 12.4 Peanut Butter 16.3 oz $4.39 $3.17 $3.70 $3.10 3.31 3.26 White rice 32 oz $5.42 $4.95 $5.44 $4.94 5.18 4.87 Laundry detergent 96 oz $13.11 $13.31 $13.42 $13.26 13.09 13.04 $ 162.26 $ 155.76 $162.92 $154.70 157.2 154.26

