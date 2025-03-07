The labor market remained solid in February

The U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs in February as the fields of health care, financial services, transportation and warehousing, and social assistance led the hiring spree. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Healthcare added 52,000 jobs in February, in line with the average monthly gain of 54,000 over the prior 12 months. Most of the job growth occurred in ambulatory health care services, which added 26,000 jobs. Hospitals hired 15,000 employees while nursing and residential care facilities added 12,000 positions.

Employment in financial activities rose by 21,000 in February, above the prior 12-month average gain. Over the month, employment continued to trend up in real estate and rental and leasing, and insurance carriers and related activities. Commercial banking lost 5,000 jobs.

Transportation and warehousing employment continued to trend up in February, adding 18,000 positions, in line with the average monthly gain over the prior 12 months. Over the month, job growth occurred in couriers and messengers and air transportation.

Employment in social assistance continued its 2025 growth, adding 11,000 jobs. Individual and family services added most of the positions.

Where hiring declined

Within government, federal government employment declined by 10,000 in February, reflecting the start of the Department of Government Efficiency activities.

It was harder to land a job last month in retail, which shed 6,000 jobs. Restaurants and bars also cut jobs, reducing hiring by 15,000 positions, but strike activity was largely responsible for the decline.

Employment showed little change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; information; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services.

People with jobs earned a little more money in February. Average hourly earnings increased by 10 cents to $35.93.

