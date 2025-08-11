Teen drivers, dorm parking and insurance: What to know before the fall semester

Families urged to update policies and secure vehicles before move-in day

Discounts available for students attending school far from home without a car

Bundling auto and renters insurance can add savings and protection

As thousands of students prepare to head to college this fall — often bringing a car along — Mercury Insurance is advising families to review their coverage to avoid unpleasant surprises and unnecessary costs.

“College is an exciting time, but it also comes with new responsibilities — especially when it comes to driving and parking,” said Justin Yoshizawa, Mercury’s Director of State Product Management. “We want to make sure students and parents alike are aware of the unique insurance considerations when a vehicle is being used on or around campus, and how they can stay protected while avoiding common mistakes.”

Key insurance considerations for students

Update Your Policy: If a student is taking a car to school, parents should update the vehicle’s garaging address on their auto insurance policy. Coverage and rates can change significantly depending on where the vehicle is primarily located.

Consider Usage: Students attending school more than 100 miles from home without regular access to a vehicle may qualify for reduced rates. Mercury offers discounts for families in this situation.

Keep Vehicles Secure: Dorm and campus parking lots can be hot spots for theft, vandalism, and fender benders. Mercury recommends maintaining comprehensive and collision coverage and reminding students to lock cars and remove valuables.

Know the Rules: Campuses and surrounding neighborhoods often have their own parking regulations. Ignoring posted signs could result in tickets, towing, or impound fees.

Bundle Coverage: Combining auto and renters insurance can offer extra savings and convenience, especially for students living in dorms or off-campus apartments.