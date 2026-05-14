The spring housing market features slow sales and rising inventory

Higher mortgage rates have cooled what many economists hoped would be a stronger spring housing rebound, leaving sales mostly flat even as more homes come onto the market.

Buyers are gaining slightly more leverage thanks to rising inventory and slower price growth, but affordability remains a major obstacle nationwide.

Economists say the 2026 housing market is increasingly regional, with parts of the Midwest and Northeast outperforming formerly red-hot Sun Belt markets.

After showing signs of renewed momentum in March, the spring housing market appears to have lost steam as higher mortgage rates and persistent affordability challenges weigh on buyers.

A new Zillow market report found that home sales were essentially flat in April compared with a year earlier, while the number of newly listed homes rose for the first time this year at a faster pace than sales.

The report suggests the traditionally busy spring selling season has become more cautious, even as buyers finally gain access to more inventory after several years of extremely tight supply.

“Housing inventory is building while buyer demand reverted to a more cautious stance,” Zillow said in its April analysis.

More people are trying to sell houses

According to Zillow, more than 426,000 new listings hit the market in April, up 2.1% from a year earlier. Active inventory climbed 3.7% year over year to roughly 1.3 million homes. At the same time, home sales slipped 0.4%.

The market slowdown coincided with another rise in mortgage rates. After briefly dipping near 6% earlier this year, the average 30-year fixed mortgage climbed back above 6.3%, reducing affordability for many would-be buyers.

National Association of Realtors data show existing-home sales rose only 0.2% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 4.02 million homes, well below the long-term average pace of roughly five million homes annually.

Prices aren’t falling

Despite slower sales, prices remain elevated. The median existing-home price reached a record April high of $417,700, according to NAR data cited by multiple reports.

Still, there are signs that conditions are gradually improving for buyers.

Zillow reported that monthly mortgage payments on a typical home fell 3.4% from a year ago to $1,829, helped partly by slower home-value appreciation. Typical U.S. home values increased just 0.7% year over year in April.

Homes are also staying on the market slightly longer, giving buyers more time to negotiate. Zillow found the typical home went pending in 17 days, one day longer than last year.

Bright MLS reported that pending sales in its Mid-Atlantic territory rose 5.6% from a year earlier, helped by a temporary mid-April dip in mortgage rates and increased inventory. But economists caution that the broader national market remains fragile.

Builders aren’t that optimistic

Builder confidence has also weakened this spring. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell in April as builders grappled with higher material costs, uncertain demand, and elevated financing costs.

Regional differences are becoming increasingly pronounced as well. Some formerly booming Sun Belt metros are now seeing price declines because of overbuilding and affordability pressures, according to recent Zillow forecasts. Meanwhile, more affordable Midwest and Northeast cities are attracting buyers and seeing stronger price gains.

Economists say the direction of the housing market for the remainder of 2026 may largely depend on mortgage rates.

If rates retreat closer to 6%, analysts believe pent-up demand could quickly revive sales activity. But if inflation and economic uncertainty keep borrowing costs elevated, the spring slowdown could extend into summer.