Here are the food costs that have gone up the most this summer

With the hot weather of summer, inflation has heated up again at the supermarket. While the cost of some grocery items has moderated over the last 12 months, other prices have risen faster than the inflation rate.

A ConsumerAffairs analysis of government and private data found nonalcoholic beverages have gotten more expensive, led by the cost of coffee. While the beverage category rose 1.4% in June, the cost of coffee was up about 2.2%.

Summer cookouts were a lot more expensive this year, thanks to more expensive beef. Beef prices were up 2% in June alone. A drought in the Midwest resulted in significant reductions in herd size.

A pound of ground beef went for an average of $6.11 in mid-July, an 11.8% year-over-year increase. The price of steak rose a bit less – 8% year-over-year. Steak is now selling for an average of $11 to $12 a pound.

At the same time, buying fresh fruit and vegetables has been a more expensive proposition. Overall costs are up 0.9% but the price of citrus, especially oranges, has surged by 2.3%.

Cakes and cookies containing chocolate are a lot more expensive this summer and are likely to go even higher. Global cocoa prices reached all-time highs – around $8,135/ton as of July 24, 2025. That’s nearly double from five years ago and the increase has prompted Hershey and producers to announce double-digit price hikes on chocolate products later in 2025.

The one bright spot appears to be the price of eggs, which caused so much consumer consternation earlier this year. After surging 40% in 2024, the price of a dozen eggs had fallen by 7.5% in May.

Food economists say tariffs may keep food prices high for a while, since a lot of food in the produce aisle and meat counter is imported. A new 50% U.S. tariff on Brazilian imports starting in August is expected to send prices of orange juice and coffee even higher, potentially adding 6% –10% their current prices.