Many prices are rising as Iran war rattles global markets

Gasoline and diesel prices are climbing sharply, pushing up transportation costs across the economy.

Food, consumer goods, and shipping costs are rising as higher fuel prices ripple through supply chains.

Air travel and household energy bills could increase if disruptions in Middle East oil and gas supplies continue.

You’re probably well aware that the price of gasoline has surged since the start of the Iran war. AAA reports the national average price of regular gas is $3.60/gallon — 61 cents more than just before the start of war. That means an average fill-up costs an extra $9.

As painful as that is, economists say there is a growing list of other everyday expenses that are climbing, as the war involving Iran disrupts global energy supplies and shipping routes.

The conflict has already pushed oil prices sharply higher and threatens to trigger a broader wave of inflation affecting gasoline, groceries, travel, and other household costs. The International Energy Agency’s decision to release 400 million barrels from emergency oil stockpiles may offer some eventual relief.

Energy markets are at the center of the shock. Fighting and threats to tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway that normally carries about 20% of the world’s oil and gas shipments — have disrupted supplies and rattled markets.

With fewer shipments moving through the region, oil prices have surged and analysts warn they could climb further if the conflict continues.

Fuel prices already rising

One of the fastest impacts for consumers has been at the pump. Beyond gasoline, diesel — the fuel that powers trucks, trains, and much of the freight network — has risen even faster, climbing 27% to about $4.78 per gallon.

Those increases are particularly significant because diesel is embedded in the cost of moving almost everything consumers buy.

Food and retail prices likely next

Higher diesel prices mean higher transportation costs for farms, manufacturers, and retailers.

As trucking costs rise, economists expect the price of everyday goods — including food, clothing, electronics, and household items — to follow.

“Everything that winds up in a grocery store or everything that winds up at your retail store of choice, all of that stuff, it gets transported there, and diesel is such an important part of those transportation networks,” Jeff Krimmel, founder of Krimmel Strategy Group, toldThe New York Post.

Agriculture may be hit especially hard because farmers rely heavily on diesel-powered equipment and trucks, potentially pushing grocery prices higher during the coming growing season.

Shipping costs and online purchases

Global trade could also become more expensive. Shipping companies are already warning that war risks and longer routes around the Middle East could push freight rates and insurance costs higher, which can translate into higher retail prices.

If ships must avoid the Persian Gulf or travel longer routes, delivery times and logistics costs could rise significantly.

Air travel and energy bills

Airlines are another industry sensitive to oil prices. Jet fuel is one of the largest airline expenses, and rising crude prices typically lead to higher ticket prices. The disruption in energy supplies could also raise natural gas prices and household energy costs in some regions.

Economists warn the energy shock could spread through the economy. Some analysts say the war could push U.S. inflation back toward 4% or higher if oil prices continue climbing.

That would reverse much of the progress made against inflation over the past two years and could delay interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

For consumers, the bottom line is simple: When energy prices rise, almost everything else eventually does too.