These are the best ZIP codes for renting affordable, upscale apartments, report says

Want to rent an upscale apartment at an affordable price?

There are 200 ZIP codes where renters can find high-end apartments in desirable areas at below-average rent prices, according to a review of around 10,000 ZIP codes by rental website RentCafe.

The top nine cities with the most ZIP codes with the best deals are:

Austin, Texas: 12 Atlanta, Georgia: 9 San Antonio, Texas: 9 Denver, Colorado: 7 Seattle, Washington: 7 Houston, Texas: 6 Charlotte, North Carolina: 6 Portland, Oregon: 6 Raleigh, North Carolina: 6

For example, RentCafe said the ZIP code at the top of the list is 98116 in Seattle, which is a beach-facing area covering much of West Seattle, including the Seaview and Fairmount Park neighborhoods.

The typical rent in 98116 is nearly $880 below below the city average for premium apartments, with almost all apartments considered upscale in a high-scoring location, RentCafe said.

Below you can find a table ranking of the 100 best ZIP codes for renting upscale apartments with affordable prices.

