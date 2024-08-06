Prices of many grocery items showed stability in July

Despite the headlines about inflation at the supermarket, the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index showed remarkable stability in July.
The Index, which tracks prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, rose just 36 cents after falling by $2 in June. Ten of the 25 items showed no increase from June prices.
The July shopping cart totaled $153.68, up from $153.32 in June. The July shopping cart total is down from $155.08 in July 2023.
Because of the stability, most prices rose or fell by just a few cents month over month. Paper towels were up by 33 cents from June but were down by 67 cents from July 2023.
A 12 oz. bag of whole been coffee was the same price as in June but was $3.29 cheaper than 12 months earlier.
A one-pound package of salted butter was the main contributor to a higher Shopping Cart Index. It increased to $6.21 from $6.12 in June and is up from $5.40 in July 2023.
The July Shopping Cart Index
|Product
July 2023
|June 2024
|July 2024
|Penne Pasta 16 oz.
|$1.94
|$1.95
|$1.96
|Select-a-size paper towels
|$21.99
|$20.99
|$21.32
|White Albacore tuna in water 5oz.
|$2.22
|$2.26
|$2.26
|Chicken noodle soup 10.75 oz.
|$1.41
|$1.43
|$1.43
|Cola 2-liter bottle
|$2.88
|$2.89
|$2.89
|Whole milk half-gallon
|$2.73
|$2.73
|$2.73
|Whole bean coffee 12 oz.
|$15.12
|$11.83
|$11.83
|Organic eggs one dozen
|$5.47
|$5.56
|$5.61
|Waffles 10 ct. 12.3 oz.
|$3.21
|$3.29
|$3.29
|Frosted donuts 8 ct.
|$5.25
|$5.40
|$5.32
|Tomato ketchup 20 oz.
|$3.89
|$3.84
|$3.86
|Mayonnaise 30 oz.
|$5.85
|$6.29
|$6.32
|Honey Nut cereal 18.8 oz.
|$5.56
|$5.58
|$5.57
|American cheese single 24 ct.
|$5.52
|$5.50
|$5.50
|Salted butter 1 lb.
|$5.40
|$6.12
|$6.21
|Classic potato chips 8 oz. bag
|$4.11
|$3.83
|$3.73
|Honey wheat bread 20 oz.
|$3.79
|$3.78
|$3.69
|Cookies 14.3 oz.
|$5.11
|$5.08
|$5.14
|Bacon 16 oz.
|$7.00
|$8.27
|$8.30
|Liquid dish detergent 46 oz.
|$5.57
|$5.58
|$5.58
|Spring water 16.9 oz. 32 ct.
|$7.52
|$7.66
|$7.69
|1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct.
|$12.22
|$12.27
|$12.27
|Peanut butter 16.3 oz.
|$3.02
|$3.29
|$3.27
|White rice 32 oz.
|$5.21
|$4.86
|$4.87
|Laundry detergent 96 oz.
|$13.09
|$13.04
|$13.04
|Cart Totals
|$155.08
|$153.32
|$153.68