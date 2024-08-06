Prices of many grocery items showed stability in July

Despite the headlines about inflation at the supermarket, the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index showed remarkable stability in July.

The Index, which tracks prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, rose just 36 cents after falling by $2 in June. Ten of the 25 items showed no increase from June prices.

The July shopping cart totaled $153.68, up from $153.32 in June. The July shopping cart total is down from $155.08 in July 2023.

Because of the stability, most prices rose or fell by just a few cents month over month. Paper towels were up by 33 cents from June but were down by 67 cents from July 2023.

A 12 oz. bag of whole been coffee was the same price as in June but was $3.29 cheaper than 12 months earlier.

A one-pound package of salted butter was the main contributor to a higher Shopping Cart Index. It increased to $6.21 from $6.12 in June and is up from $5.40 in July 2023.