Inflation at the supermarket eased in June

Grocery prices continued to stabilize in June as the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index declined by $3.03, or 1.9% from April. The index, based on the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, was up only $2.18 year-over-year.

Ten of the items in the June shopping cart went down in price, five items went up, and 10 items stayed the same.

In June, the biggest price increases were for one pound of salted butter, which rose from $5.96 in May to $6.12 in June; and a one pound package of bacon, which rose from $8.03 in May to $8.27 in June.

The biggest price decline last month was for select-a-size paper towels, which dropped from $23.99 to $20.99, a 12.5% decline. The biggest year-over-year price decline was for whole-bean coffee. In June 2023, it sold for $14.10 for a 12 oz. bag. Last month it cost $11.83, a decline of 16%.

Many other items in the cart, such as chicken noodle soup, a 2-liter bottle of cola and 12.3 oz. of frozen waffles were the same price as in May.

The full Index is below:

The June Shopping Cart Index