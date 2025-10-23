Single-family rent growth hits 15-Year low

U.S. single-family rents rose just 1.4% in August 2025 — the slowest annual growth in more than 15 years.

Chicago, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia lead major metros in rent gains, while Dallas sees a decline.

High-end and low-end rental tiers show similarly modest growth as national rent pressures ease.



There’s hopeful news for renters. In August, the cost of renting a single-family home grew at its slowest pace in more than 15 years, according to new data from property analytics firm Cotality.

The company’s latest Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI) shows that rent prices increased 1.4% year-over-year in August 2025, a sharp slowdown from the 3% average rise seen a year earlier.

“Annual single-family rent growth fell to its lowest level in more than 15 years this August, highlighting a notable shift in the rental market,” said Molly Boesel, Cotality’s senior principal economist. “We’re seeing slower growth across price tiers and in many major metros. That said, not all areas are following the same pattern.”

While most regions are cooling, some major metros continue to buck the trend. Chicago led the nation’s largest markets with a 4.7% year-over-year increase in August, followed by Los Angeles (2.8%), Philadelphia (2.7%), Washington, D.C. (2.6%), and Atlanta (1.9%).

At the other end of the spectrum, Dallas recorded a 0.6% decline — the only major metro to post negative rent growth. Cotality attributed the dip to a surge in multifamily construction, which has boosted rental supply and given tenants more negotiating power.

In Los Angeles, rents have climbed back near pre-wildfire levels, with local economic factors and limited housing inventory fueling above-average growth.

“Los Angeles ranks second among the top 10 metros for rent growth, suggesting that local conditions such as recovery efforts, limited housing supply, and regional economic factors can still influence rental trends even as national price growth moderates,” Boesel noted.

Rent growth by property type

Rents for both high-end and low-end homes rose modestly from last year.

High-end rentals increased 1.6% year over year, down from 3.3% in August 2024.

Low-end rentals grew 1.1%, compared with 2.8% a year earlier.

By structure type, detached rentals saw a 1.5% rise, while attached rentals grew 1%, underscoring broad moderation across housing segments.

Some housing economists say the slowdown signals a cooling in demand after years of sharp increases, as supply catches up in many regions. However, variations between metros remain significant, particularly where housing shortages persist.