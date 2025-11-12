The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has jumped 7% this year

The average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner rose 7.1% from 2024 to 2025, reaching $61.14, according to Datasembly data.

Jellied cranberry sauce saw the steepest jump — up 45.7%, the highest increase among all tracked ingredients.

Only pumpkin pie mix dropped in price, down 5.3% from last year.

Many food retailers have rolled out Thanksgiving dinner bundles, offering consumers some relief from high prices. New data from Datasembly show just how high those prices have gotten, especially for Thanksgiving dinner.

For the second year in a row, American households are paying more to put a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on the table. According to Datasembly, the total cost of a standard basket of Thanksgiving staples rose 7.09% in 2025, climbing from $57.09 last year to $61.14.

While inflation has cooled across much of the economy, food prices — particularly for prepared and packaged goods — continue to edge higher. Consumers can expect to spend several extra dollars this year on popular side dishes and essentials like cranberry sauce, stuffing, and gravy.

Cranberry sauce and stuffing

Oddly, the biggest sticker shock this Thanksgiving comes from the canned cranberry sauce aisle. The average 12-ounce can of jellied cranberry sauce jumped from $2.34 to $3.41, a 45.73% increase. Supply chain issues for cranberries, coupled with rising packaging and processing costs, may be to blame.

Stuffing also saw a significant rise, up 14.24% year-over-year, followed closely by homestyle gravy at 14.17%. These double-digit increases suggest that the most convenient, pre-made holiday sides are being hit hardest by ongoing food manufacturing costs.

Modest gains for other staples

Many other items on the Thanksgiving table rose by single digits.

Buttermilk biscuits increased 11.35%.

Whipped topping, a dessert essential, rose 11.16%.

The traditional frozen turkey, typically a 10-pound bird, is up 6.67%, costing an average of $24.00 in 2025.

Even frozen and canned vegetables — often among the most stable food prices — saw mild upticks: sweet corn rose 2.05%, green beans 1.21%, and russet potatoes 1.10%.

A bright spot for dessert lovers

In a rare bit of relief, pumpkin pie mix fell 5.33%, from $4.69 to $4.44. This drop could reflect improved pumpkin harvests or reduced demand after last year’s high prices.

Combined with modest increases in pie shells, the classic pumpkin pie may be one of the few Thanksgiving treats that doesn’t cost more this year.

Thanksgiving dinner this year will cost consumers about $4 more than last year, driven largely by sharp increases in canned and prepared goods. While the total increase is smaller than in previous inflationary spikes, the continuing trend suggests that families will still need to budget carefully to host a holiday feast.