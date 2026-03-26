Postal Service seeks fuel surcharge on package deliveries

USPS is proposing a new fuel surcharge on package deliveries to offset rising transportation costs

The surcharge would fluctuate based on fuel price indexes and apply primarily to shipping services like Priority Mail and Parcel Select

Critics warn it could raise costs for small businesses and consumers already facing higher shipping rates

Just days after warning that it is running out of money, the U.S. Postal Service said it is considering a new fuel surcharge on package deliveries. That could reshape shipping costs for businesses and consumers across the country.

The proposal, currently under review, is aimed at helping the agency manage volatile fuel expenses that have strained its delivery network in recent years.

According to USPS officials, the surcharge would function as a variable fee tied to national fuel price indexes. When fuel prices rise above a certain threshold, the additional charge would be applied to select package services, including Priority Mail and Parcel Select. When prices fall, the surcharge would decrease or disappear.

“This temporary price adjustment will provide needed flexibility for the Postal Service by helping to ensure that the actual costs of doing business are covered, as required by Congress,” the Postal Service said in a statement.

“Transportation costs have been increasing, and our competitors have reacted with a number of surcharges.”

Broader trends

The proposal reflects broader trends in the shipping industry. Private carriers such as FedEx and UPS have long used fuel surcharges to buffer against price swings.

However, USPS has historically avoided such fees, relying instead on periodic rate increases approved by regulators. The proposed fuel surcharge would have to be approved by the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission.

If implemented, the surcharge would mark a significant shift in how the Postal Service prices its package delivery services—an area that has become a critical revenue stream as traditional mail volumes continue to decline.

Impact on businesses and consumers

Small businesses, many of which rely on USPS for affordable shipping, are likely to feel the immediate effects. For e-commerce sellers operating on thin margins, even modest increases in shipping costs can have a ripple effect on pricing and competitiveness.

Consumer advocates also warn that the surcharge could ultimately be passed on to customers, contributing to higher prices for goods purchased online.

Some critics argue that the Postal Service should focus on operational efficiencies rather than introducing new fees. Others contend that the surcharge is a practical step toward financial sustainability, especially as USPS continues to modernize its fleet and infrastructure.

USPS has not announced a specific timeline for implementation but indicated that any surcharge would be introduced with advance notice to customers. Public comments and regulatory review will play a key role in determining whether—and how—the proposal moves forward.