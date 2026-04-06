While prices of everything else keep going up, egg prices are still falling

Egg prices have dropped sharply from last year’s record highs as U.S. supplies rebound.

Retail prices are down about 58% year over year, with wholesale prices falling even more dramatically.

The recovery follows fewer bird flu outbreaks and a rebuilding of the nation’s egg-laying flock.

While the price of everything seems to be going up, one item at the grocery store is cheaper than it was a year ago, with prices still declining. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service reports egg prices are declining significantly across the United States, offering relief to consumers after a period of record highs driven by avian influenza outbreaks.

Retail egg prices recently averaged about $2.50 per dozen, a 58% drop from a year earlier and the lowest level since late 2023, economists said. Wholesale prices have fallen even more steeply, with large Grade A eggs dropping from more than $8 per dozen last winter to below $1 earlier this year, before edging up slightly ahead of Easter demand.

The primary driver of the decline is a recovery in supply following last year’s widespread losses tied to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Fewer and less severe outbreaks this past winter allowed producers to rebuild flocks, boosting production nationwide.

As a result, the number of U.S. egg-laying hens increased from about 292 million last year to roughly 308 million this year, a significant rebound from the historic lows seen in 2025. Experts say the basic economics are straightforward: more birds mean more eggs, which pushes prices down.

Season demand may affect future prices

Consumer behavior has also played a role. Demand softened when prices surged last year, contributing to the current market correction even as supply improved.

Despite the overall decline, prices may fluctuate in the near term due to seasonal demand. Easter and spring baking traditions typically boost egg consumption, leading to modest price increases in the short run.

Looking ahead, industry analysts caution that risks remain. While lower feed costs have helped stabilize production, rising prices for inputs such as corn, soybean meal, and fertilizer could pressure producers later this year. Additionally, avian influenza continues to pose a threat, particularly during the spring migration of wild birds, which can spread the virus.

For now, however, consumers are benefiting from a rare period of relief in grocery store egg prices, with eggs once again among the more affordable protein options compared with higher-priced meats like beef.