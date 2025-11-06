More than 150,000 people lost their jobs in October

U.S. job cuts surge past 1 million, marking the worst October since 2003

AI and cost-cutting drive layoffs as companies tighten belts

Hiring plans hit lowest level since 2011, signaling a cooling labor market

Thanks to AI, it was harder to hold onto a job last month. A report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows U.S. employers announced 153,074 job cuts in October, a stunning 175% increase from a year earlier and 183% more than in September.

The total marks , echoing the tech shakeups of 2003 when cell phones began reshaping industries.

“October’s pace of job cutting was much higher than average for the month,” said Andy Challenger, chief revenue officer at the firm. “Some industries are correcting after the hiring boom of the pandemic, but this comes as AI adoption, softening consumer and corporate spending, and rising costs drive belt-tightening and hiring freezes.”

Through the first ten months of 2025, U.S. employers have announced 1.1 million layoffs, up 65% from the same period last year and already exceeding the full-year total for 2024. The last time job cuts were this high was in 2020, during the height of pandemic disruptions.

AI, automation and overcapacity drive cuts

While layoffs spread across nearly every sector, the technology industry once again led private-sector cuts, announcing 33,281 layoffs in October, a sixfold increase from September, as companies restructure for AI integration and efficiency. The sector’s total for the year now exceeds 141,000 job cuts, up 17% from 2024

The warehousing sector saw the largest single-month spike, announcing 47,878 layoffs in October, compared to fewer than 1,000 in September. Analysts point to ongoing automation and post-pandemic overcapacity as key drivers. Retail also remains under pressure, with 88,664 cuts so far this year, up 145% from 2024, amid shifting consumer habits and continued store closures.

Even consumer products and services firms, once considered stable employers, reported sharp increases in job reductions due to rising costs and softening demand. Meanwhile, non-profits saw layoffs surge 419% this year, reflecting the downstream impact of declining government funding.

Cost-cutting and AI

In October, Cost-Cutting was the top reason companies cited for layoffs, responsible for 50,437 job cuts. Artificial Intelligence ranked second, prompting 31,039 layoffs as companies continue to automate workflows and streamline staffing. So far in 2025, AI-driven restructuring has been linked to more than 48,000 job losses.

Other key drivers include market conditions and facility closures, with more than 160,000 job cuts tied to store, plant, or unit shutdowns this year.

Challenger noted that this wave of job cuts marks a departure from recent years, when employers were reluctant to announce layoffs late in the year.

“Over the last decade, companies have shied away from announcing layoffs in the fourth quarter,” he said. “With social media amplifying the reputational risks, such announcements were often delayed until the new year.”

Making things tougher for laid-off employees, it may be harder to find a new job. Through October, employers announced 488,077 planned hires, down 35% from 2024 and the lowest year-to-date total since 2011.

Only 372,520 seasonal hires were announced, marking the weakest pre-holiday hiring environment since Challenger began tracking such data in 2012.

“It’s possible with rate cuts and a strong showing in November, companies may make a late-season push for employees,” Challenger said. “But at this point, we do not expect a strong seasonal hiring environment in 2025.”