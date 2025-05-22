The cost of your Memorial Day cookout is a little higher than last year

Overall cookout costs have risen by 3.41% compared to 2024, with beef hot dogs leading the price hikes at an increase of nearly 19%.

Some ingredients have decreased in price, including ground beef (-3.42%), hamburger buns (-2.89%), and American cheese (-1.23%).

Condiments and sides are slightly more expensive, with mustard up 3.47%, ketchup up 2.16%, and relish up 2.08%.

The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, when Americans celebrate the end of winter and the start of sunny days at the beach. Many choose to kick off the season with a backyard cookout.

Even though grocery prices have started to moderate, food price data collected by Datasembly show the total cost of traditional barbecue items is a little higher than last year, up 3.41% over 2024. But modifying your menu could bring the overall price down.

For example, the price of beef hot dogs is driving much of the increase, up nearly 19% from 12 months ago. The price of soda and baked beans is also higher this year. The cost of condiments like mustard and ketchup are up 3.47% and 2.16 % respectively. It will also cost less to convert your hamburger to a cheeseburger.

Some relief can also be found in burgers and buns, which are slightly down in price year over year.

The cost of a cookout