IRS urges taxpayers to establish Individual Online Accounts

The IRS is urging taxpayers to create an Individual Online Account to securely access their tax information and reduce the risk of identity theft and fraud.

The online account gives taxpayers 24/7 access to refunds, transcripts, payments, notices, and other key tax services, similar to online banking.

In early 2025, the IRS expanded the service to let users view and download common tax documents such as W-2s and 1099s for recent tax years.

Among all federal agencies, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was among the first to fully embrace the internet.

Now, the tax agency is encouraging all taxpayers to set up an IRS Individual Online Account, a secure digital portal designed to make managing tax matters easier while strengthening protections against identity theft and fraud.

Available to anyone who can verify their identity, the Individual Online Account allows taxpayers to handle many routine tax tasks without waiting on the phone or mailing paperwork. The IRS is also asking tax professionals to support the effort by encouraging clients to create accounts and by using their own Tax Pro Accounts to carry out authorized actions on clients’ behalf.

Similar to online banking

With functionality similar to online banking, the IRS Individual Online Account lets taxpayers view important tax return details, including adjusted gross income, check the status of refunds and amended returns, and access account transcripts such as wage and income records.

Users can also request and retrieve an identity protection PIN, approve power of attorney or tax information authorization requests, and manage communication preferences, including language settings and alternative media.

The account also serves as a central hub for IRS communications and payments. Taxpayers can receive and review more than 200 types of IRS digital notices, make or cancel payments, set up or modify payment plans, and monitor their outstanding balances. Tax documents can also be accessed directly through the account, reducing the need to store paper copies.

In early 2025, the IRS expanded the Individual Online Account to include access to certain information return documents filed with the agency. Taxpayers can now view and download forms such as the W-2 (Wage and Tax Statement), 1095-A (Health Insurance Marketplace Statement), and several common 1099 forms, including those for non-employee compensation, interest income, dividends, and miscellaneous income.

These information return documents are submitted to the IRS by employers, financial institutions, government agencies, and other payers, and they provide critical data taxpayers need to accurately file their returns. The documents are currently available for tax years 2023, 2024, and 2025 and can be found under the “Records and Status” tab within the IRS Individual Online Account.

The IRS says expanding digital access is part of its broader effort to improve customer service, increase transparency, and give taxpayers more control over their tax information in a secure online environment.