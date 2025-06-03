Apartment rental activity is rising as the summer begins

Website traffic, messages to landlords and applications on Zillow Rentals typically peak in the first week of June.

Renter households are at a record high, and renters are far more likely to move than homeowners.

2025 is shaping up to be even busier than recent years, with more activity to date on Zillow Rentals.

If you’re looking for a house or apartment to rent this month, you’ve got plenty of competition. According to real estate marketplace Zillow, June is the most active month of the year for rentals.

The platform reports a significant spike in listing views, rental applications, and communications with property managers during early June — a trend seen consistently over the past two years.

With rental households now at a record 46 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, this summer's rental season could be the most active yet. Zillow reports that 2025 is already outpacing previous years in key metrics such as apartment views, lease creations, and application submissions.

“Summer is always a busy time for rentals, but it’s also when the most new listings hit the market,” said Emily McDonald, a rental trends expert at Zillow. “Knowing when demand spikes can help renters plan ahead, act quickly and use smart tools to find a place that checks all their boxes without blowing their budget. You’ll still have options later if you miss the rush, but you might miss out on freebies available now.”

But those "freebies"—such as lease incentives like one month of free rent—are starting to fade. Zillow’s latest Rental Market Report indicates that the share of listings offering concessions dropped from nearly 40% in March to under 35% in April, signaling that landlords are beginning to pull back on promotional offers as demand rises.

Lots of options

Still, renters have more choices than ever. Zillow reports it currently features over 2 million active listings—an all-time high for the platform—spanning single-family homes, apartments, and condos. The recent construction boom, which added more rental units in 2024 than any year since the 1970s, is helping keep inventory levels robust even as interest climbs.

To navigate the competitive market, Zillow recommends several strategies:

Search smarter: Use filters like move-in dates, pet policies, and 3D tours to quickly find suitable homes.

Stay on budget: Renters should understand full monthly and upfront costs and avoid “budget creep.”

Boost credit while renting: Paying rent through Zillow enables renters to build their credit by reporting on-time payments to Experian and Equifax at no additional cost.

With heightened competition and waning incentives, timing and preparation are key. For those looking to move this summer, acting now—during the year's busiest rental week—could mean the difference between securing a dream rental and settling for a second choice.