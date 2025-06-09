Equifax gives its credit report a makeover

Equifax unveils redesigned credit reports with visual tools to improve consumer understanding

New layout highlights VantageScore 3.0, credit score factors, and historical credit activity

Enhanced user experience reflects direct consumer feedback and aligns with digital app features

It’s a good idea to check your credit reports from the three credit agencies regularly, and when consumers get their report from Equifax they may notice some changes. The company has unveiled a newly redesigned consumer credit report aimed at improving the way Americans understand and manage their credit.

Equifax said the updated format, now available in hard copy for those who request their report, provides a visually enhanced, easy-to-read layout that puts the consumer first.

Putting consumers in control

The revamped report is the latest initiative in Equifax’s mission to empower consumers to make informed financial decisions.

“Equifax plays an important role in the financial lives of consumers and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “This update reflects our commitment to helping people live their financial best by giving them clear, accessible tools to understand the factors influencing their credit.”

Central to the redesign is the inclusion of the VantageScore 3.0 credit score, featured prominently at the top of the report. Alongside it is a simplified summary explaining how the score is calculated, with graphic elements breaking down key factors such as credit utilization, payment history, and credit inquiries.

A response to feedback

The redesign is not just cosmetic. It was developed in direct response to consumer input. Tina Shell, senior vice president of Direct-to-Consumer Operations at Equifax, said consumers told the credit agency that the traditional reports were often too complex and text-heavy.

Key features of the new report include:

Color-coded sections to distinguish various parts of credit history

Clear graphics summarizing credit activity over time

A dedicated section outlining “key factors that affected your credit”, making it easier for users to identify both strengths and weaknesses in their credit profile

The redesigned report mirrors the user experience found in the myEquifax digital platform and mobile app, offering increased consistency. whether consumers are viewing their credit information online or in print.