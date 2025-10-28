ACSI report reveals the best and worst mortgage lenders for customer satisfaction

Overall satisfaction with mortgage lenders dropped to 74 out of 100, according to the 2025 ACSI survey.

Rocket Mortgage led the rankings with a score of 83, followed by Citizens Bank, PNC Mortgage, and Bank of America — with traditional banks and credit unions generally outperforming nonbank lenders.

Experts say human service and transparency matter most — clear communication, responsive support, and honest fee breakdowns are the biggest factors separating top performers from the rest.

If you’ve ever felt like you were chasing down your loan officer after signing papers, or wondered whether your digital mortgage “application” was just a checklist in disguise, you’re not alone.

The latest data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey shows that in the world of mortgages, consumers’ satisfaction hasn’t just hinged on interest rates or flashy online portals — it still hinges on clarity, responsiveness and the human touch.

To get a better understanding of consumer satisfaction, ACSI randomly selected and emailed customers. Nearly 12,700 surveys were ultimately completed between October 2024 and September 2025.

What the survey found

The ACSI survey found that overall satisfaction with mortgage lenders slipped this year — dropping 1% to a score of 74 out of 100. While that may sound small, it signals that many homeowners and buyers are still frustrated with the lending process, even as technology makes it faster and more accessible.

Rocket Mortgage once again topped the list, scoring 83, well above the industry average. Customers rated the company especially high for ease of the loan process, digital experience, and customer care.

Following Rocket were Citizens Bank (82), PNC Mortgage (81), and Bank of America (79), while several smaller lenders and nonbanks fell below the average.

Interestingly, the survey showed that traditional banks and credit unions continue to outperform nonbank lenders in overall satisfaction. Borrowers gave higher marks to institutions that offered clear explanations of loan terms, transparent fees, and personal communication, suggesting that digital convenience still can’t fully replace human service.

While digital tools are now standard, the data suggest borrowers still want to feel heard and understood — a reminder that even in 2025, the best mortgage experience is equal parts tech and touch.

What are consumers looking for?

To break it all down, and to get a clearer picture of what you should look for when choosing a lender, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Forrest Morgeson, associate professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and director of research emeritus at ACSI.

He explained how the results from ACSI’s recent survey highlight what’s most important to consumers.

“Attributes like complaint handling, customer service, and loyalty are where brands can stand out,” Morgeson said. “These are the areas where borrowers clearly differentiate between lenders.

“For example, when comparing top and bottom performers, we see gaps of 16–20 points in areas like call center loyalty, perceived quality, and customer expectations. These differences suggest that human service quality and trust are key battlegrounds. How lenders treat people when things go wrong, how helpful their staff are, and whether customers feel valued are the factors that separate top performers from the rest.”

Where should consumers be focused?

Beyond customer service, Morgeson explained that there are some factors consumers need to inquire about when interviewing different lenders.

“Consumers should compare not just interest rates but also itemized fees, loan product fit, digital experience, customer service, and time to close,” he explained. “Research shows that satisfaction is highest when lenders offer transparency, tailored products, and responsive support.”

On the other hand, there are some things that should set off alarm bells for consumers when looking at different lenders.

“Borrowers should watch for hidden fees, vague cost breakdowns, unrealistic rate promises, and high-pressure sales tactics,” Morgeson said. “Lenders should provide clear estimates and encourage or be responsive to questions; lack of transparency could be a warning sign.”