10 low-stress, high-paying jobs to watch in 2026

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Discover high-paying, low-stress jobs for 2026 that ensure work-life balance and sustainable satisfaction without constant pressure.

Discover careers where you can have money and peace of mind

  • New data shows it’s possible to earn a strong salary in 2026 without constant pressure or burnout.

  • Jobs with predictable schedules, clear expectations, and fewer emergencies tend to be both calmer and more sustainable.

  • From science and tech to trades and history, low-stress, high-paying careers aren’t limited to one path.

If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s possible to make good money without feeling like you’re in survival mode every day, you’re not alone. 

The idea of a cushy career isn’t just about a fancy title — it’s about sustainable satisfaction. 

Resume Genius has put together a list of 10 jobs to watch in 2026 that combine solid salaries with relatively low stress, so you’re better set up for work-life balance without sacrificing financial success.

“High pay doesn’t have to come at the cost of your mental health,” Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius, said in a news release. 

“There’s a growing misconception that if a job pays well, stress is simply part of the deal. In reality, careers with structure, stability, and fewer high-pressure surprises tend to be far more sustainable, and just as financially rewarding.”

The methodology

To compile this list, Resume Genius looked at employment data that blends median pay with indicators of lower daily pressure and manageable workloads. 

That means jobs where stressors like life-or-death decisions, nonstop deadlines, or unpredictable hours are minimal, and where the work (often analytical, research-based, or project-oriented) lets you focus without constant disruption. 

While “low stress” doesn’t mean zero stress — every job has its hard days — these roles consistently score better than average in maintaining steady rhythms and predictable expectations.

The top 10 list

Here are roles expected to offer above-average pay in 2026 while generally avoiding chronic stress:

  1. Astronomer – Study stars and galaxies in research settings with flexible timelines. 

    1. Median annual pay: $132,170

    2. Median hourly pay: $63.54

    3. Top 10% of earners: $191,880

  2. Actuary – Use statistics to analyze financial risk for companies — often with predictable workflow. 

    1. Median annual pay: $125,770

    2. Median hourly pay: $60.47

    3. Top 10% of earners: $206,430

  3. Computer Systems Analyst – Improve business tech systems in a structured environment. 

    1. Median annual pay: $103,790

    2. Median hourly pay: $49.90

    3. Top 10% of earners: $149,360

  4. Cartographer & Photogrammetrist – Map the world with geospatial tools in stable settings. 

    1. Median annual pay: $78,380

    2. Median hourly pay: $37.68

    3. Top 10% of earners: $115,840

  5. Historian – Research and teach about the past with focused, independent work. 

    1. Median annual pay: $74,050

    2. Median hourly pay: $35.60

    3. Top 10% of earners: $116,640

  6. Forensic Science Technician – Analyze evidence in labs without the rush of emergency scenes. 

    1. Median annual pay: $67,440

    2. Median hourly pay: $32.43

    3. Top 10% of earners: $101,390

  7. Rail Car Repairer – Skilled mechanical work with routine schedules.

    1. Median annual pay: $65,680

    2. Median hourly pay: $31.58

    3. Top 10% of earners: $92,000

  8. Taper – Apply finishes (like drywall taper) in construction with methodical, calm tasks. 

    1. Median annual pay: $64,700

    2. Median hourly pay: $31.11

    3. Top 10% of earners: $100,840

  9. Archivist – Preserve records and artifacts in quiet, organized spaces. 

    1. Median annual pay: $61,570

    2. Median hourly pay: $29.60

    3. Top 10% annual pay: $97,680

  10. Pump Operator – Monitor and control industrial pumping systems with little crisis pressure.

    1. Median annual pay: $60,020

    2. Median hourly pay: $28.86

    3. Top 10% annual pay: $85,990

