10 low-stress, high-paying jobs to watch in 2026

New data shows it’s possible to earn a strong salary in 2026 without constant pressure or burnout.
Jobs with predictable schedules, clear expectations, and fewer emergencies tend to be both calmer and more sustainable.
From science and tech to trades and history, low-stress, high-paying careers aren’t limited to one path.
If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s possible to make good money without feeling like you’re in survival mode every day, you’re not alone.
The idea of a cushy career isn’t just about a fancy title — it’s about sustainable satisfaction.
Resume Genius has put together a list of 10 jobs to watch in 2026 that combine solid salaries with relatively low stress, so you’re better set up for work-life balance without sacrificing financial success.
“High pay doesn’t have to come at the cost of your mental health,” Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius, said in a news release.
“There’s a growing misconception that if a job pays well, stress is simply part of the deal. In reality, careers with structure, stability, and fewer high-pressure surprises tend to be far more sustainable, and just as financially rewarding.”
The methodology
To compile this list, Resume Genius looked at employment data that blends median pay with indicators of lower daily pressure and manageable workloads.
That means jobs where stressors like life-or-death decisions, nonstop deadlines, or unpredictable hours are minimal, and where the work (often analytical, research-based, or project-oriented) lets you focus without constant disruption.
While “low stress” doesn’t mean zero stress — every job has its hard days — these roles consistently score better than average in maintaining steady rhythms and predictable expectations.
The top 10 list
Here are roles expected to offer above-average pay in 2026 while generally avoiding chronic stress:
Astronomer – Study stars and galaxies in research settings with flexible timelines.
Median annual pay: $132,170
Median hourly pay: $63.54
Top 10% of earners: $191,880
Actuary – Use statistics to analyze financial risk for companies — often with predictable workflow.
Median annual pay: $125,770
Median hourly pay: $60.47
Top 10% of earners: $206,430
Computer Systems Analyst – Improve business tech systems in a structured environment.
Median annual pay: $103,790
Median hourly pay: $49.90
Top 10% of earners: $149,360
Cartographer & Photogrammetrist – Map the world with geospatial tools in stable settings.
Median annual pay: $78,380
Median hourly pay: $37.68
Top 10% of earners: $115,840
Historian – Research and teach about the past with focused, independent work.
Median annual pay: $74,050
Median hourly pay: $35.60
Top 10% of earners: $116,640
Forensic Science Technician – Analyze evidence in labs without the rush of emergency scenes.
Median annual pay: $67,440
Median hourly pay: $32.43
Top 10% of earners: $101,390
Rail Car Repairer – Skilled mechanical work with routine schedules.
Median annual pay: $65,680
Median hourly pay: $31.58
Top 10% of earners: $92,000
Taper – Apply finishes (like drywall taper) in construction with methodical, calm tasks.
Median annual pay: $64,700
Median hourly pay: $31.11
Top 10% of earners: $100,840
Archivist – Preserve records and artifacts in quiet, organized spaces.
Median annual pay: $61,570
Median hourly pay: $29.60
Top 10% annual pay: $97,680
Pump Operator – Monitor and control industrial pumping systems with little crisis pressure.
Median annual pay: $60,020
Median hourly pay: $28.86
Top 10% annual pay: $85,990