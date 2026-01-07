IRS urges taxpayers to prepare now for tax-filing season

The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to take steps now to prepare for filing their 2025 federal income tax returns as the 2026 filing season approaches.

New tax law changes, updated reporting rules and the phaseout of paper refund checks could affect how people file and receive refunds.

Taxpayers are urged to review IRS resources early to avoid delays and surprises next year.

With the 2026 filing season on the horizon, the Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to start preparing now for their 2025 federal income tax returns. The agency says early preparation can help taxpayers file more accurately, avoid delays and take advantage of new tools and benefits.

A key recommendation is for taxpayers to set up or access their IRS Individual Online Account. Available around the clock, the account allows users to view tax records, make and track payments, manage communication preferences and add security protections to safeguard sensitive information.

The IRS is also urging taxpayers to switch to direct deposit for refunds. Under a presidential executive order aimed at modernizing federal payments, the agency is phasing out paper refund checks. Taxpayers who do not already have a bank account are encouraged to open one so refunds can be delivered electronically, which is generally faster and more secure.

Tax law changes

Several tax law changes taking effect in 2025 could affect eligibility for credits and deductions. Recent legislation, including provisions in the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, introduces new tax benefits but also tighter requirements.

For certain credits related to other dependents, both spouses on a joint return must have valid Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers issued by the return’s due date, including extensions.

Families may also see a new savings option starting in 2025. Parents and guardians will be able to open “Trump Accounts,” a new retirement-style savings vehicle for children under 18 who have a valid Social Security number.

A pilot program includes a $1,000 contribution for eligible children who are U.S. citizens born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

Don’t forget to report side-hustle income

The IRS is reminding taxpayers that income earned through gig work, side jobs, payment apps or online sales is taxable. Payment card companies will issue Form 1099-K for any amount processed, while payment apps and online marketplaces will issue the form when transactions exceed $20,000 and more than 200 payments during the year.

Digital asset reporting remains another area of focus. Taxpayers who buy, sell or receive cryptocurrency, stablecoins or non-fungible tokens must report those transactions. Some may receive a new Form 1099-DA from brokers, but all taxpayers must answer the digital asset question on Form 1040 and report any related income, gains or losses.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit the “Get Ready” section of IRS.gov for checklists, updates and information on free filing options as they prepare for the upcoming tax season.