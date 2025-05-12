College graduates face a shifting job market

Employers project only a 0.6% increase in hiring for the Class of 2025, indicating a competitive job market.

Automation is reducing the availability of traditional entry-level positions, necessitating a shift in skill development.

While some industries like healthcare and engineering offer strong prospects, others are experiencing hiring slowdowns.

We’re in the midst of graduation season and college graduates in the Class of 2025 face an uncertain job market. They face rapid technological change, cautious employer sentiment, and evolving workforce expectations.

Unlike the pandemic-era classes who faced severe hiring freezes or fully remote opportunities, today’s graduates are entering a mixed environment—one with potential, but also plenty of unpredictability, according to hiring managers.

While overall unemployment remains low, recent economic signals suggest a cooling labor market. Job growth has slowed across several white-collar sectors, particularly in tech and finance, where companies have trimmed hiring after pandemic-driven expansions. At the same time, demand remains strong in healthcare, education, skilled trades, and AI-adjacent roles—areas where graduates with the right credentials may find ample opportunity.

Complex landscape

Economic analysts describe the job market as "soft but not broken." The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that job openings have declined from post-pandemic highs, but remain above pre-2020 levels. For college graduates, this means that while opportunities still exist, competition is intensifying and employer selectiveness is on the rise.

“Right now things are pretty frozen,” Allison Shrivastava, an economist at Indeed Hiring Lab, told NBC News. “A lot of employers and job seekers are both kind of deer-in-headlights, not sure what to do.”

This year’s graduates, particularly those with degrees in STEM, healthcare, and business analytics, are likely to find more robust demand. However, humanities and social science majors may need to work harder to translate their skillsets into in-demand roles, such as content creation, customer experience, or project coordination.

What employers are looking for

Many companies now expect new hires to be comfortable with hybrid work models. Employers are increasingly looking for candidates who are not only proficient in their fields but can also thrive in distributed, tech-enabled teams.

Moreover, generative AI is reshaping expectations. Graduates are now expected to demonstrate familiarity with tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, or AI-based analytics software—regardless of major. In other words, AI is not just for engineers anymore.

That said, automation is also fueling concerns among job seekers. Entry-level roles in customer service, data entry, and even journalism are being impacted by AI efficiencies, pushing some companies to consolidate roles.

Hiring managers recommend that graduates remain flexible, open to contract or gig opportunities, and proactive in acquiring new skills through certifications or microcredentials. Networking, both in-person and online, remains one of the most effective paths to employment, especially as many roles never make it to public job boards.

