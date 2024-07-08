Wells Fargo gets sued for not backing up scammed customers

Who's responsible when a scammer convinces you to give them access to your bank account? Two Wells Fargo customers are suing the bank, claiming it should be held responsible.

According to TopClassAction’s narrative of the complaint, Erik Westervelt received a call from someone who said they were with Wells Fargo, and who told him they had spotted potential fraud on his account. Westervelt said the individual described the transaction as a wire transfer for “a large amount of money” that came out of his account.

Westervelt said the fake bank representatives told him they could stop the wire transfer and all he had to do was confirm a six-digit number she was sending him via text message. Westervelt did as he was told -- leading to a wire transfer of $24,557.89 to an unknown account at Discover Bank.

But after Westervelt woke up and realized that the caller was more than likely a scammer, he claims that Wells Fargo wouldn’t reimburse any of the funds because he had authorized the transaction.

No leg to stand on?

The plaintiffs feel that Wells Fargo should have – but didn’t – cover them for those losses as required by the Electronic Funds Transfer Act (EPTA) And, in essence, they're asking a judge to overturn that Act.

The Act does offer some protection for consumers in EFT situations such as those made with a lost or stolen card. But, the EFTA does not eliminate all risk. Consumers can still be held liable for losses if they act negligently in safeguarding their account information.

A lesson to learn for all of us

"If you think your bank or investment fund will protect you, think again," Terri Miller, consumer education specialist at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), says. "Bank accounts have different and fewer protections than credit cards. If you are scammed into moving your money out of your account, you won’t be protected. And you probably won’t get that money back."

Does this mean that Westervelt and Rice don’t have a leg to stand on? Possibly.

But what this situation should serve as is a reminder that there's a limit to what consumers can expect a bank to bail them out if they take the bait when a scammer comes calling. Miller says that there are only three solid things that will save the day: