Moving in with Mom and Dad is becoming more common

Nearly four million U.S. homes now include multiple generations living under one roof, according to a new Realtor.com report.

Affordability pressures and caregiving needs are driving more families to combine households.

The trend reflects a broader shift in housing demand toward flexible, family-oriented living arrangements.

During the Great Depression and the years immediately following World War II, it was not uncommon for two or three generations to live in the same house. Now, because of the high cost of housing, as well as other factors, that trend is once again emerging.

A new report from Realtor.com found that nearly four million homes now house multiple generations under one roof. The findings show a significant shift in housing patterns, as economic pressures and changing family dynamics reshape how Americans live.

Rising home prices, elevated mortgage rates, and the high cost of living are pushing more households to pool financial resources, making multigenerational living an increasingly practical option.

Affordability is key

Realtor.com’s analysis highlights affordability as a key driver. By sharing housing costs, families can better manage expenses that might otherwise make homeownership unattainable. At the same time, caregiving needs — such as supporting aging parents or adult children — are also fueling the trend, reflecting broader demographic changes in the U.S. population.

The rise in multigenerational households aligns with long-term trends. Census data show millions of U.S. households already include multiple generations, a number that has steadily increased over the past decade.

Housing experts say the shift is also influencing the types of homes buyers seek. Demand is rising for properties with flexible layouts, separate living areas, or accessory dwelling units that can accommodate extended families while preserving privacy.

The trend has gained momentum in recent years as affordability challenges intensify. Data from the National Association of Realtors show a record share of homebuyers are purchasing homes for multigenerational living, accounting for about 17% of purchases.

While multigenerational living was once more common in the U.S., it declined during the mid-20th century as single-family households became the norm. Today’s resurgence suggests a return to shared living arrangements — driven less by tradition and more by economic necessity and evolving family needs.

Analysts say the shift could have lasting implications for the housing market, from home design to inventory demand. As more families opt to live together, the definition of the “typical” American household continues to evolve.