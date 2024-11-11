Inflation increased at the supermarket last month. The October ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index rose 1.4% over September. The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items each month, was up less than 1% over October 2023.
The increase is the result of small price increases on a number of items in the shopping cart and a few items that saw a significant one month jump.
The price of a 14-ounce package of cookies rose $1.85 in one month and is $1.08 more expensive than a year ago. The price of an eight-ounce bag of potato chips rose 15 cents but is 10 cents cheaper than in 2023. A 12-ounce bag of whole-bean coffee went up 80 cents in one month.
A few items went down in price. A package of 32 bottles of spring water cost $7.53 in September but $7.06 last month. A 12-ounce package of bacon cost the same as in September but was 38 cents less than in October 2023.
The October Shopping Cart Index
|Product
Oct. 2023
|Sept. 2024
|Oct. 2024
|Penne Pasta 16 oz.
|$1.93
|$1.96
|$1.96
|Select-a-size paper towels
|$20.99
|$20.99
|$20.99
|White Albacore tuna in water 5oz.
|$2.25
|$2.21
|$2.22
|Chicken noodle soup 10.75 oz.
|$1.42
|$1.44
|$1.45
|Cola 2-liter bottle
|$2.87
|$2.91
|$2.91
|Whole milk half-gallon
|$2.61
|$2.67
|$2.67
|Whole bean coffee 12 oz.
|$12.73
|$12.00
|$12.80
|Organic eggs one dozen
|$5.28
|$5.80
|$5.71
|Waffles 10 ct. 12.3 oz.
|$3.16
|$3.29
|$3.29
|Frosted donuts 8 ct.
|$5.23
|$5.32
|$5.31
|Tomato ketchup 20 oz.
|$3.83
|$3.91
|$3.90
|Mayonnaise 30 oz.
|$5.82
|$6.26
|$6.29
|Honey Nut cereal 18.8 oz.
|$5.56
|$5.57
|$5.58
|American cheese single 24 ct.
|$5.43
|$5.52
|$5.46
|Salted butter 1 lb.
|$6.11
|$6.23
|$6.22
|Classic potato chips 8 oz. bag
|$4.11
|$3.86
|$4.01
|Honey wheat bread 20 oz.
|$3.79
|$3.29
|$3.29
|Cookies 14.3 oz.
|$5.77
|$5.00
|$6.85
|Bacon 16 oz.
|$8.70
|$8.32
|$8.32
|Liquid dish detergent 46 oz.
|$5.57
|$5.58
|$5.58
|Spring water 16.9 oz. 32 ct.
|$7.54
|$7.53
|$7.06
|1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct.
|$12.19
|$12.28
|$12.33
|Peanut butter 16.3 oz.
|$3.33
|$3.27
|$3.27
|White rice 32 oz.
|$5.22
|$4.87
|$4.87
|Laundry detergent 96 oz.
|$13.09
|$13.06
|$13.06
|Cart Totals
|$154.59
|$153.14
|$155.40