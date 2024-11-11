Inflation increased at the supermarket last month. The October ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index rose 1.4% over September. The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items each month, was up less than 1% over October 2023.

The increase is the result of small price increases on a number of items in the shopping cart and a few items that saw a significant one month jump.

The price of a 14-ounce package of cookies rose $1.85 in one month and is $1.08 more expensive than a year ago. The price of an eight-ounce bag of potato chips rose 15 cents but is 10 cents cheaper than in 2023. A 12-ounce bag of whole-bean coffee went up 80 cents in one month.

A few items went down in price. A package of 32 bottles of spring water cost $7.53 in September but $7.06 last month. A 12-ounce package of bacon cost the same as in September but was 38 cents less than in October 2023.

The October Shopping Cart Index