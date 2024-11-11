Write a review
  2. News
  3. Inflation

Inflation increased at the supermarket last month

The October ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index rose 1.4% over September - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index rose 1.4%

Inflation increased at the supermarket last month. The October ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index rose 1.4% over September. The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items each month, was up less than 1% over October 2023.

The increase is the result of small price increases on a number of items in the shopping cart and a few items that saw a significant one month jump.

The price of a 14-ounce package of cookies rose $1.85 in one month and is $1.08 more expensive than a year ago. The price of an eight-ounce bag of potato chips rose 15 cents but is 10 cents cheaper than in 2023.  A 12-ounce bag of whole-bean coffee went up 80 cents in one month.

A few items went down in price. A package of 32 bottles of spring water cost $7.53 in September but $7.06 last month. A 12-ounce package of bacon cost the same as in September but was 38 cents less than in October 2023.

The October Shopping Cart Index

Product

 Oct. 2023

 Sept. 2024Oct. 2024
Penne Pasta 16 oz.$1.93$1.96$1.96
Select-a-size paper towels$20.99$20.99$20.99
White Albacore tuna in water 5oz.$2.25$2.21$2.22
Chicken noodle soup 10.75 oz.$1.42$1.44$1.45
Cola 2-liter bottle$2.87$2.91$2.91
Whole milk half-gallon$2.61$2.67$2.67
Whole bean coffee 12 oz.$12.73$12.00$12.80
Organic eggs one dozen$5.28$5.80$5.71
Waffles 10 ct. 12.3 oz.$3.16$3.29$3.29
Frosted donuts 8 ct.$5.23$5.32$5.31
Tomato ketchup 20 oz.$3.83$3.91$3.90
Mayonnaise 30 oz.$5.82$6.26$6.29
Honey Nut cereal 18.8 oz.$5.56$5.57$5.58
American cheese single 24 ct.$5.43$5.52$5.46
Salted butter 1 lb.$6.11$6.23$6.22
Classic potato chips 8 oz. bag$4.11$3.86$4.01
Honey wheat bread 20 oz.$3.79$3.29$3.29
Cookies 14.3 oz.$5.77$5.00$6.85
Bacon 16 oz.$8.70$8.32$8.32
Liquid dish detergent 46 oz.$5.57$5.58$5.58
Spring water 16.9 oz. 32 ct.$7.54$7.53$7.06
1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct.$12.19$12.28$12.33
Peanut butter 16.3 oz.$3.33$3.27$3.27
White rice 32 oz.$5.22$4.87$4.87
Laundry detergent 96 oz.$13.09$13.06$13.06
Cart Totals$154.59$153.14$155.40

Take a Financial Relief Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.