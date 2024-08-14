Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Inflation

The cost of shelter keeps climbing as overall inflation slows

The Consumer Price Index rose a modest 0.2% in July as grocery prices continued to moderate -- UnSplash +

The annual inflation rate fell to 2.9% in July

There’s good news and bad news in the Labor Department’s July Consumer Price Index (CPI). Overall inflation rose just 0.2% during the month, resulting in an annual inflation of rate of 2.9%, approaching the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

But the cost of putting a roof over your head – the shelter index – rose 0.4% and is up 5.1% over the last 12 months. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the cost of shelter contributed 90% of July’s overall increase.

Breaking down the shelter number, rent of primary residence was the big driver. It increased 0.5% from June to July and is up 5.1% year-over-year.

But homeowners also saw their costs go up. Owners equivalent rent of residence rose 0.4% and is 5.3% higher over the last 12 months.

Food prices also rose last month but at a slower rate. Food consumed at home – generally the category for grocery prices – rose 0.1%, with prices 1.1% higher on the year.

Meat, fish, poultry and egg prices posted the largest gains, rising 0.7% from June to July, with prices up 3% year-over-year. At the same time, the price of dairy products went down 0.2% in July and is down by the same amount over the last 12 months.

But restaurant prices keep rising faster

The price of food consumed away from home – mainly at restaurants – continues to rise at a much faster pace. That index rose at a slightly slower pace in July – 0.2% – but is up 4.1% year-over-year.

Consumers continued to find relief at the gas pump. The gasoline index didn’t rise from June and is down 2.2% over the last 12 months. Electric bills, however, are up nearly 5% over the last 12 months.

The price of new and used vehicles is in a virtual free-fall after reaching record highs in 2023. The new vehicle index is down 1% from 2023 while the used car index has fallen by 10.9% over the same period.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.