Consumer sentiment hits a historic low as inflation fears intensify

U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a record low of 47.6 in early April, falling nearly 11% from March.

Inflation fears and rising gas prices were key drivers of worsening consumer outlooks.

Declines were broad-based across income, age and political groups, signaling widespread economic anxiety.

American consumers are not in a good mood. The latest University of Michigan Survey of Consumers Sentiment shows consumers are feeling worse about the economy than at any point in more than seven decades.

Preliminary data for April shows the consumer sentiment index dropped to 47.6, a 10.7% decline from March, and the lowest reading ever recorded in the survey’s history. The index, which dates back to 1952 and averages around 84, underscores just how dramatically confidence has deteriorated.

The decline reflects mounting concerns about inflation and the rising cost of living, particularly when it comes to energy prices. Gas prices have surged compared with a year ago, fueling fears that higher transportation costs will spread through the broader economy and push up prices for everyday goods and services.

Consumers’ expectations for inflation jumped significantly in April. One-year inflation expectations rose to 4.8%, up from 3.8% the previous month, while long-term expectations also edged higher. These shifts signal growing skepticism that price pressures will ease anytime soon.

A widespread downturn

The downturn in sentiment was widespread. Surveys showed declines across all demographic groups — including differences in age, income, and political affiliation — as well as across all major components of the index, such as personal finances, business conditions, and buying conditions.

Consumers are also increasingly pessimistic about the future. Expectations for economic conditions over the next six months dropped sharply, while confidence in personal finances weakened and buying conditions for big-ticket items like cars and appliances deteriorated.

External factors have compounded the economic unease. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and their impact on energy markets have contributed to volatility in prices and heightened uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Economists note that consumer sentiment is closely tied to spending behavior, meaning the current pessimism could translate into reduced consumer spending in the months ahead — a key risk for overall economic growth.

While a recent easing of geopolitical tensions could provide some relief, analysts caution that sentiment is unlikely to rebound quickly as long as inflation remains elevated and consumers continue to feel pressure on their household budgets.