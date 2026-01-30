The Producer Price Index suggests more inflation could be ahead

Producer prices rose faster at year’s end: The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand increased 0.5% in December, following gains of 0.2% in November and 0.1% in October. On an annual basis, producer prices were up 3.0% in 2025, after rising 3.5% in 2024.

Service-sector costs drove the increase: December’s advance was fueled by a 0.7% jump in prices for final demand services, while prices for final demand goods were flat.

Underlying inflation pressures persisted: Prices excluding food, energy, and trade services climbed 0.4% for the eighth straight month, signaling continued momentum in core producer inflation.

Inflation-weary consumers might not find immediate relief. The December Producer Price Index – a measure of costs at the wholesale level – suggests that inflation pressures remain embedded in the U.S. economy, particularly within the service sector, even as some relief continues to come from energy and food prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports producer prices for final demand climbed 0.5% in December, marking the fastest monthly increase since midyear and capping a steady acceleration over the final quarter. While the annual increase in 2025 slowed to 3.0% from 3.5% in 2024, the month-to-month data point to renewed momentum that could complicate the inflation outlook as 2026 begins.

Higher services costs

A key takeaway from the report is where the price pressures are coming from. Services accounted for virtually all of December’s increase, with prices rising 0.7%, the largest monthly gain since July.

About two-thirds of that increase was driven by higher trade service margins, which reflect the markups wholesalers and retailers receive. In particular, machinery and equipment wholesaling margins surged 4.5%, making it one of the single biggest contributors to the overall rise.

Outside of trade services, prices for transportation and warehousing services increased 0.5%, while other services excluding trade, transportation, and warehousing rose 0.3%. Increases were also recorded for guestroom rentals, airline passenger services, portfolio management, and several retail categories tied to food, alcohol, and health-related goods. These broad-based gains suggest businesses continue to pass higher costs through the supply chain.

Product prices remained flat

By contrast, prices for final demand goods were unchanged in December, masking sharp divergences beneath the surface. Core goods prices excluding food and energy rose 0.4%, but that increase was offset by falling food and energy prices. Energy prices dropped 1.4%, led by a steep 14.6% decline in diesel fuel, while food prices slipped 0.3%. Gasoline, jet fuel, beef, and steel scrap also became cheaper, offering some counterweight to service-driven inflation.

Perhaps most telling for the inflation outlook is the continued rise in prices excluding food, energy, and trade services. This closely-watched core measure increased 0.4% in December and rose 3.5% over the year, nearly matching 2024’s pace.

Eight consecutive monthly increases suggest that underlying inflation pressures have yet to meaningfully cool at the producer level.

For consumers, persistent increases in service-sector and core producer prices raise the risk that inflation remains sticky in the months ahead. While falling energy costs may continue to provide short-term relief, the December PPI report indicates that many businesses are still facing — and passing along — higher costs, a dynamic that could keep overall inflation elevated as the new year unfolds.