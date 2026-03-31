Social Security advocates say benefits should be capped for the wealthy

There’s a debate about whether Social Security benefits should be capped at $100,000 annually for couples and $50,000 for individuals at full retirement age.

The plan, from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), could save up to $100–$190 billion over 10 years and reduce a significant share of the program’s long-term funding gap.

The cap would primarily affect wealthy retirees, with most lower- and middle-income beneficiaries potentially seeing stable or even higher benefits over time.

Social Security is six or seven years away from depleting the trust fund, but advocates are floating a plan to buy the retirement system a little more time.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), a nonpartisan fiscal policy group, believes capping benefits for the highest earners could save a lot of money over a decade. The group has introduced what it calls a “Six-Figure Limit,” a plan that would cap annual Social Security benefits at $100,000 for couples and $50,000 for single retirees who claim benefits at full retirement age.

The alternative, the group warns, is a reduction in everyone’s benefits. The program’s trust fund is projected to run out of reserves by 2032, at which point benefits would automatically be cut by roughly 24% — unless Congress intervenes. So far, lawmakers have shown no willingness to do so.

Targeting high earners

Under the CRFB plan, the cap would apply mainly to the wealthiest retirees — those who spent decades earning at or above the taxable maximum and delaying retirement. While relatively few retirees currently receive six-figure benefits, the number is expected to grow as benefit formulas increase payouts over time.

The limits would also vary based on when retirees begin collecting benefits. For example, couples who delay benefits until age 70 could face a higher cap — around $124,000 — while those who claim early at age 62 would be limited to about $70,000 annually.

CRFB argues the approach would make the system more progressive by concentrating reductions among affluent retirees. In early years, the cap would affect only a tiny fraction — roughly the top 0.05% of couples — but its reach would expand gradually.

Impact on solvency

According to CRFB estimates, the policy could generate between $100 billion and $190 billion in savings over the next decade, depending on how the cap is indexed over time.

The organization says the measure could close about one-fifth of Social Security’s long-term funding gap — or more if paired with additional reforms.

The group also contends that limiting benefits at the top could allow for increases at the bottom. Its analysis suggests that 70% to 80% of beneficiaries could ultimately see higher payable benefits, with the largest gains going to lower-income retirees.

Debate over fairness

The proposal is likely to intensify an already contentious debate over how to fix Social Security. Policymakers broadly agree the program needs reform, but remain divided over whether to raise taxes, cut benefits, or pursue a combination of both.

Supporters of the cap argue that Social Security was designed as a safety net, not a source of six-figure income for wealthy retirees. Critics, however, warn that limiting benefits — even for high earners — could open the door to broader cuts or undermine the program’s universal structure.