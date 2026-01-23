Glassdoor reveals the best places to work in 2026

The “best jobs” are changing. Glassdoor’s 2026 list shows a shift away from tech hype and toward stability, growth, and culture, with more wins for manufacturing and retail.

Employee reviews are the tell. Top companies consistently earn praise for leadership, advancement, and flexibility. Look for repeated patterns in reviews, not one-off opinions.

Use the list to job-hunt smarter. Strong workplaces exist even in high-turnover fields. Prioritize employers that show up year after year and ask clear questions about growth and flexibility.

When looking for a job, wouldn’t it be nice to know exactly what current employees think about the place you’re applying to?

That’s the core insight behind Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work for 2026, which was released this week. Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards is based entirely on anonymous employee reviews. No entry fees. No campaigns. Just real feedback from people on the inside.

This year’s list reveals what workers truly value right now and how job seekers can use that information to make smarter career moves.

Big shifts in who’s winning

The 2026 rankings highlight some notable changes.

Manufacturing and retail employers gained ground, while tech, health care, and biotech saw fewer wins overall.

Geography shifted, too. As San Francisco’s dominance faded, New York's surged, as they’re now home to 10 of the top 100 companies.

Despite those changes, the best employers share the same fundamentals of transparent leadership, growth opportunities, flexible schedules, competitive pay, and cultures employees believe in.

The top 10 best large companies to work for

Here are Glassdoor’s top U.S. large employers along with what workers say sets them apart:

1. Crew Carwash (Retail & Wholesale)

Employees highlight leadership development, strong communication, and incentive pay that rewards performance.

2. In-N-Out Burger (Restaurants & Food Service)

Tuition reimbursement, strong pay, clear promotion paths, and hands-on training make it stand out in food service.

3. NVIDIA (Information Technology)

Strong compensation, equity, and a flat structure where motivated employees can make real impact.

4. Ryan (Financial Services)

Employees point to deep resources, collaboration, and support across teams.

5. Keller Williams (Real Estate)

Known for mentorship, education, and a community-driven culture.

6. Mars (Manufacturing)

Purpose-driven leadership, iconic brands, and long-term career stability.

7. ServiceNow (Information Technology)

High retention, challenging work, and diverse teams.

8. Bain & Company (Consulting)

Employees talked about their supportive culture and how they invested heavily in employee development.

9. Houston Methodist – (Health Care)

Strong benefits package came up repeatedly in the anonymous survey. Another pattern was a leadership team that employees say genuinely cares about them.

10. EPAM Systems – (Information Technology)

Employees value autonomy, innovation, and their influence over real-world projects.

What job seekers should take from this list

Use reviews as a reality check

Before applying, check out some recent Glassdoor reviews about the company. Especially take a close look at the “Cons” section and look for patterns.

Look for repeated mentions of the things that matter to you. That could be starting salary, growth opportunities, or maybe leadership that listens to you. These are the signals that mean more than one single glowing review.

Look beyond just job titles

Several top companies succeed in traditionally high-turnover industries like retail and food service. They include In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, Costco, Trader Joe’s, and H-E-B.

The things they have in common include excellent training, tuition reimbursement, and clear promotion paths.

Ask smarter interview questions

Use this list to shape your interviews.

Ask how promotions work and how much job flexibility is available. You’ll find that great employers can answer these questions clearly.

Follow the signals, not the hype

The drop in tech dominance is telling. High pay alone isn’t enough anymore.

Workers are now prioritizing things like stability, development, and company culture. As a job seeker, you should consider doing the same.

Track companies over time

One year on the list is nice, but multiple appearances show a high level of consistency.

Consider employers that show up repeatedly as more likely to deliver the long-term job satisfaction you might be looking for.