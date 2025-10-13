Essentials take a bigger bite of consumer spending, survey finds

U.S. households spend nearly one-third of their income—about $24,700 a year—on essential bills, according to a new doxoINSIGHTS 2025 report.

Inflation, rising costs, and security concerns are straining Americans’ finances, with 77% saying their situation has worsened since last year.

Identity fraud fears and a desire for simpler, more secure payment tools are reshaping how consumers manage their bills.



A new doxoINSIGHTS 2025 Report: The Bill Pay Economy, reveals that Americans are spending a median of $24,695 annually, or about 31% of household income, on essential bills, showing the growing financial strain facing U.S. families.

Collectively, households pay $4.55 trillion each year across 13 core expenses, from rent and mortgages to utilities, insurance, and mobile services.

“Bills are the single largest expense category for American households, and our findings show that paying them is not only financially burdensome but also emotionally stressful,” said Steve Shivers, co-founder and CEO at doxo. “From growing fears of fraud to the strain of rising costs, households are looking for better, safer, and more convenient ways to manage payments.”

Inflation and financial stress take a toll

The report paints a sobering picture of financial pressure. More than three-quarters (77%) of adults say their financial situation is worse than a year ago, and nearly half have reduced savings or delayed major purchases to keep up with bills.



About 17% admit to delaying at least one bill each month, and 45% say they wouldn’t be able to cover three months of expenses if their income stopped—illustrating how thin household financial buffers have become.

Beyond the cost of bills themselves, Americans are increasingly anxious about the risks of paying them.



Eighty-six percent worry about stolen payment information, 84% are concerned about identity fraud, and 83% fear credit score damage from missed or late payments. Meanwhile, 67% dread late fees and 57% worry about overdraft penalties.

Identity theft anxiety is rising sharply: 43% say they’re more concerned about fraud this year than last, marking one of the fastest-growing consumer fears.

How and when Americans pay

Despite these concerns, the ways Americans pay their bills are diverse. Most prefer digital payments – biller websites and bank portals dominate – but traditional methods like mail and in-person payments still persist for certain bills.



Automated payments are gaining traction: 42% of mobile bills are auto-paid, while only 9% of rent payments are set up that way. Payment activity peaks early in the week, especially on Monday and Friday mornings.

According to the survey, Americans are signaling a clear demand for more efficient, stress-free bill management. Sixty-five percent want email reminders, 60% want mobile-friendly options, and 55% would prefer an all-in-one platform that consolidates multiple bills securely. Nearly half (46%) want the flexibility to choose between different payment methods, like bank transfers, credit, or debit, depending on their cash flow.