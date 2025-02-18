Need help filing a tax return? Here are some IRS resources

According to the Internal Revenue Service, once Presidents Day is over taxpayers get serious about filing their tax returns. The IRS said it has plenty of online resources to make the process easier.

For basic help, there’s the IRS Let Us Help You page. The page provides links to various services, such as tracking the status of your refund, and can provide information in 350 languages.

The IRS Tools page provides a way to access your individual account information to view your balance, make and view payments, view or create payment plans, manage communication preferences, access some tax records, and view and approve authorization requests.

You can also order copies of tax records including transcripts of past tax returns, tax account information, wage and income statements, and verification of non-filing letters.

The IRS offers several free filing options. There’s also step-by-step help about filing a personal federal income tax return.

Most taxpayers file electronically

The tax agency said approximately 93% of taxpayers file their federal income tax returns electronically, and most choose direct deposit to receive their refunds. According to the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, paper refund checks are 16 times more likely to have an issue, like the check being lost, misdirected, stolen or uncashed.

The IRS offers free online and in-person tax preparation options for eligible taxpayers through IRS Free File, IRS Direct File and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

Taxpayers who earned $84,000 or less in 2024 can use IRS Free File Guided Tax Software now through Oct 15. IRS Free File Fillable Forms are also available at no cost to any income level and provide electronic forms that people fill out and electronically file themselves.

Direct File is now open in 25 participating states where taxpayers can use Direct File to e-file directly with the IRS for free. It’s a free web-based service – available in English and Spanish – that works on mobile phones, laptops, tablets or desktop computers.

The VITA and TCE programs offer free tax return preparation to eligible people in the community by IRS certified volunteers through a network of community partnerships. The VITA program has operated for over 50 years.

VITA sites offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including, people who generally make $67,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers. In addition to VITA, TCE program volunteers offer free tax help, particularly for those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.