You don’t have to call the IRS to check your tax refund status

Millions of Americans have already filed their federal income tax returns and many are eagerly awaiting their refunds. The Internal Revenue Service is reminding these taxpayers there is an easy way to track the status of those payments.

The tool is called Where’s My Refund? It provides an easy, fast, and secure way for taxpayers to confirm receipt of their return and track their refund status without calling the IRS.

For taxpayers who file electronically, refund status updates are typically available within 24 hours of filing. However, those who file paper returns should expect to wait about four weeks before the tool provides an update.

The "Where’s My Refund?" tool is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days week through the IRS website and the IRS2Go mobile app, which also offers additional tax assistance and payment options. The tool can provide refund details for tax years 2024, 2023, and 2022.

What you need to check your refund status

To use "Where’s My Refund?", taxpayers must provide the following information:

Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Filing status (e.g., single, married filing jointly)

Exact refund amount as shown on the tax return

The IRS updates refund statuses once per day, usually overnight, so taxpayers don’t need to check multiple times a day.

Refund delivery and potential delays

Most taxpayers who file electronically and choose direct deposit will receive their refund within 21 days. Those without a bank account can explore options to open one through FDIC-insured banks or credit unions.

However, several factors may cause delays in receiving a refund, including:

Errors or missing information on the tax return

Corrections to credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC)

Bank processing times that affect deposit dates

If additional information is needed, the IRS will contact taxpayers by mail. Those who need to inquire about their refund by phone or in person can only do so if:

21 days have passed since e-filing

Six weeks have passed since mailing a paper return

The "Where’s My Refund?" tool instructs them to contact the IRS

Changes in Refund Amounts

In some cases, the IRS may adjust a taxpayer’s refund amount due to corrections related to tax credits or offsets for past-due taxes and debts. Taxpayers can find more details about reduced refunds at IRS.gov.

The deadline for most taxpayers to file their 2024 tax return, pay any owed taxes, or request an extension is April 15.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.