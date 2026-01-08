Here’s how long it takes to save for a down payment on a house

Saving for a down payment remains one of the biggest barriers to homeownership in the U.S., even as housing market conditions show signs of improvement.

In 2025, the typical U.S. household needs about seven years to save for a standard down payment, down sharply from a peak of roughly 12 years in 2022, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com®.

Despite the improvement, the timeline is still about twice as long as it was before the pandemic, reflecting higher down payment amounts and persistently weaker household savings rates.

In addition to mortgage rates and high home prices, saving for a down payment has become a significant barrier to home ownership. A new Realtor.com analysis shows that while slowing home price growth and modest gains in affordability have shortened the down payment timeline since its 2022 peak, today’s buyers are still facing far steeper hurdles than before the pandemic.

The typical household now needs about seven years to save for a down payment, a meaningful improvement from the record highs reached during the height of the pandemic-era housing frenzy. At that point, intense competition and rapidly rising prices pushed the timeline into double digits, briefly stretching to well over a decade.

Even so, the current environment is far from normal. Before the pandemic, many buyers could reasonably expect to save for a down payment in just three to four years. Today’s longer timeline reflects a combination of elevated home prices and weaker savings behavior.

Higher prices and intensified competition

“Higher home prices and intensified competition have pushed typical down payments higher, at the same time that inflation and rising household expenses have reduced savings rates,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

“Although conditions have improved since 2022, today’s timeline shows that saving for a home takes meaningfully longer than it did before the pandemic, especially in high-cost markets.”

One of the biggest constraints is how much households are able to set aside. In 2025, the U.S. personal savings rate averaged about 5.1% of income, well below the pre-pandemic norm of 6.5% and far below the unusually high levels seen earlier in the decade. With less money being saved each year, it takes longer to accumulate the cash needed to buy a home.

More money is required

At the same time, the size of the typical down payment has climbed dramatically. In the third quarter of 2019, buyers typically put down about $13,900. By the third quarter of 2025, that figure had more than doubled to roughly $30,400, significantly extending the savings horizon for many households.

The impact is most severe in the nation’s most expensive housing markets. In high-cost coastal metros, saving for a down payment can take decades. In the San Francisco–Oakland–Fremont metro area, for example, the typical down payment exceeds $245,000, translating into more than 36 years of saving at current income and savings rates. Similar timelines are seen in San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Diego, where the down payment alone can rival or exceed a full year of household income.

“In high-cost markets, the typical down payment alone exceeds a full year of household income,” said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com. “That reality makes homeownership feel unattainable for many buyers, particularly younger households trying to enter the market for the first time.”

The price makes a big difference

By contrast, a very different picture emerges in many Southern metros and more affordable regions. Cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, and Oklahoma City offer down payment timelines of fewer than five years, while some markets—like San Antonio or Virginia Beach—require as little as one to two years of saving.

Military hubs stand out in particular, thanks to widespread use of VA loans, which often allow buyers to purchase with little or no down payment. In these areas, savings can be redirected toward closing costs rather than large upfront cash requirements, dramatically shortening the path to ownership.

Despite the challenges, the desire to own a home remains strong. About three-quarters of Americans still view homeownership as part of the American dream. For first-time buyers, easing rent growth in some markets may provide an opportunity to rebuild savings, while repeat buyers can use accumulated equity and savings to manage higher mortgage payments.