Here’s why food prices could rise even more

More than half of the United States is experiencing drought conditions, stressing crops and livestock.

Reduced yields and higher feed costs are expected to push grocery prices upward in the coming months.

Consumers could see the biggest increases in produce, beef, and dairy.

After a wet winter, a widespread drought stretching across much of the United States is raising new concerns about food prices, as farmers grapple with shrinking water supplies and declining crop yields.

Recent data show that large portions of key agricultural regions — including the Midwest, Plains, and parts of the West — are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. For consumers, the effects may soon show up at the grocery store.

That would be on top of the inflation shoppers have already experienced. The March Consumer Price Index showed grocery prices were up nearly 2% in the last 12 months, with fruit and vegetable prices rising at twice that rate.

Crops under pressure

Dry conditions are already affecting staple crops such as corn, soybeans, and wheat. These commodities form the backbone of the U.S. food system — not only for direct consumption, but also as feed for livestock.

When yields fall, supplies get tighter. That can push prices higher. Farmers are also facing higher irrigation costs where water is available, adding another layer of expense that often gets passed on to consumers.

Fresh produce may be particularly vulnerable. Fruits and vegetables grown in drought-stricken areas can be smaller, scarcer, or more expensive to harvest, leading to noticeable price increases at supermarkets.

Meat and dairy costs could rise

The impact doesn’t stop with crops. Ranchers are dealing with parched grazing land and rising feed prices, forcing some to reduce herd sizes. While that can temporarily increase meat supply, it often leads to higher prices later as production tightens.

Dairy products may follow a similar path. Higher feed costs and water scarcity can squeeze dairy farmers, potentially resulting in more expensive milk, cheese, and other staples.

That can create ripple effects for consumers. Economists warn that the drought could contribute to broader food inflation, especially when combined with other pressures like energy costs and supply chain disruptions.

For households already coping with higher living expenses, even modest increases in grocery prices can add up quickly.

What shoppers can expect

While price spikes may not be immediate, experts say consumers should be prepared for gradual increases over the coming months, particularly in:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Beef and dairy products

Packaged goods that rely on grain inputs

If drought conditions persist into the growing season, the impact could extend well into next year.

For now, much depends on weather patterns in the weeks ahead. But with little relief in sight, the dry spell is shaping up to be more than just an agricultural problem — it could soon become a household budget issue nationwide.